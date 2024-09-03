Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹215.05
Prev. Close₹214
Turnover(Lac.)₹357.32
Day's High₹215.05
Day's Low₹200
52 Week's High₹228.7
52 Week's Low₹159
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)516.75
P/E90
EPS2.33
Divi. Yield0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
332.75
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
332.75
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
16.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sachin Vinod Gandhi
Whole-time Director
Chetan Vinod Gandhi
Whole-time Director
Sameer Sanjay Gandhi
Non Executive Director
Kamlesh Popatlal Bhandari
Independent Director
Akash Manohar Pathak
Independent Director
Anjali Shivraj Patil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dipali Rakesh Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd
Summary
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s Vision Infra pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated October 28, 2015 at Pune. Subsequently, M/s Vision Infra converted from the Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company in the name of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 12, 2024, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra.The Company is a solution provider in the equipment space delivering their services in airports, smart cities, irrigation, building & factories, mining , railways , etc. The services offer several advantages, such as improved efficiency, cost control and a streamlined supply chain. Their business of renting of road construction equipment is executed in two rental modes based on time-based pricing and output based pricing. The time based pricing model allows customers to pay for equipment based on how much they use it or time duration they utilize it for, which is primarily a fixed fee. Rental based on the output of a service provider is often referred to as output-based pricing. In this model, the customer pays for service based on results or outcomes delivered by service provider, rather than a fixed fee or hourly rate. Apart from this, the Company has large no. of fleet of major OEMs like Wirtgen, Case, Luigong, Dynapac, Komatsu, Atlas Copco, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Benz, Eicher Motors, Volvo, Terex Power Screen, Ca
Read More
The Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd is ₹516.75 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd is 90 and 3.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd is ₹159 and ₹228.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -2.58%, 3 Month at 27.52% and 1 Month at 16.66%.
