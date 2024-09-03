iifl-logo-icon 1
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd Share Price

209.7
(-2.01%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open215.05
  • Day's High215.05
  • 52 Wk High228.7
  • Prev. Close214
  • Day's Low200
  • 52 Wk Low 159
  • Turnover (lac)357.32
  • P/E90
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)516.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

215.05

Prev. Close

214

Turnover(Lac.)

357.32

Day's High

215.05

Day's Low

200

52 Week's High

228.7

52 Week's Low

159

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

516.75

P/E

90

EPS

2.33

Divi. Yield

0

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Sep-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.20%

Non-Promoter- 13.42%

Institutions: 13.42%

Non-Institutions: 16.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

332.75

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

332.75

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

16.91

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sachin Vinod Gandhi

Whole-time Director

Chetan Vinod Gandhi

Whole-time Director

Sameer Sanjay Gandhi

Non Executive Director

Kamlesh Popatlal Bhandari

Independent Director

Akash Manohar Pathak

Independent Director

Anjali Shivraj Patil

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dipali Rakesh Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd

Summary

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s Vision Infra pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated October 28, 2015 at Pune. Subsequently, M/s Vision Infra converted from the Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company in the name of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 12, 2024, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra.The Company is a solution provider in the equipment space delivering their services in airports, smart cities, irrigation, building & factories, mining , railways , etc. The services offer several advantages, such as improved efficiency, cost control and a streamlined supply chain. Their business of renting of road construction equipment is executed in two rental modes based on time-based pricing and output based pricing. The time based pricing model allows customers to pay for equipment based on how much they use it or time duration they utilize it for, which is primarily a fixed fee. Rental based on the output of a service provider is often referred to as output-based pricing. In this model, the customer pays for service based on results or outcomes delivered by service provider, rather than a fixed fee or hourly rate. Apart from this, the Company has large no. of fleet of major OEMs like Wirtgen, Case, Luigong, Dynapac, Komatsu, Atlas Copco, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Benz, Eicher Motors, Volvo, Terex Power Screen, Ca
Company FAQs

What is the Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd is ₹516.75 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd is 90 and 3.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd is ₹159 and ₹228.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd?

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -2.58%, 3 Month at 27.52% and 1 Month at 16.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.20 %
Institutions - 9.53 %
Public - 20.26 %

