Summary

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s Vision Infra pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated October 28, 2015 at Pune. Subsequently, M/s Vision Infra converted from the Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company in the name of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 12, 2024, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra.The Company is a solution provider in the equipment space delivering their services in airports, smart cities, irrigation, building & factories, mining , railways , etc. The services offer several advantages, such as improved efficiency, cost control and a streamlined supply chain. Their business of renting of road construction equipment is executed in two rental modes based on time-based pricing and output based pricing. The time based pricing model allows customers to pay for equipment based on how much they use it or time duration they utilize it for, which is primarily a fixed fee. Rental based on the output of a service provider is often referred to as output-based pricing. In this model, the customer pays for service based on results or outcomes delivered by service provider, rather than a fixed fee or hourly rate. Apart from this, the Company has large no. of fleet of major OEMs like Wirtgen, Case, Luigong, Dynapac, Komatsu, Atlas Copco, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Benz, Eicher Motors, Volvo, Terex Power Screen, Ca

