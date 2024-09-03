Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd Summary

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s Vision Infra pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated October 28, 2015 at Pune. Subsequently, M/s Vision Infra converted from the Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company in the name of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 12, 2024, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra.The Company is a solution provider in the equipment space delivering their services in airports, smart cities, irrigation, building & factories, mining , railways , etc. The services offer several advantages, such as improved efficiency, cost control and a streamlined supply chain. Their business of renting of road construction equipment is executed in two rental modes based on time-based pricing and output based pricing. The time based pricing model allows customers to pay for equipment based on how much they use it or time duration they utilize it for, which is primarily a fixed fee. Rental based on the output of a service provider is often referred to as output-based pricing. In this model, the customer pays for service based on results or outcomes delivered by service provider, rather than a fixed fee or hourly rate. Apart from this, the Company has large no. of fleet of major OEMs like Wirtgen, Case, Luigong, Dynapac, Komatsu, Atlas Copco, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Benz, Eicher Motors, Volvo, Terex Power Screen, Caterpillar, Metro, BOMAG etc which is rented out to infra companies like: Larsen & Toubro, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, NCC Ltd, GMR Infraprojects Ltd, Shapoorji Pallonji, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Tata Projects Ltd, ITD Cementation India Limited, HG Infra Engineering Ltd , IRB Infra developers Ltd, GR Infra Projects Ltd, etc.The Company is also involved in the business of trading in second-hand road construction equipment which involves buying, refurbishing and reselling used machinery for road construction activities. It purchase used equipment from Infrastructure companies, contractors, NBFCs , banks and Retail Market and refurbish the equipment such that it is brought back to optimal working condition, meeting safety and quality standards before being resold. The Company operate from the head office at Bhawani International Business Bay, Bhavani Peth, in Pune. The leasing of Construction equipments require a combination of expertise, efficient equipment, and a skilled workforce. The scope includes mobilization and demobilization of equipment from client location. Its a crucial sector for infrastructure development, ensuring the creation and maintenance of quality roads.The Company is planning to raise equity capital from public by issuing 73,68,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.