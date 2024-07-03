SectorTrading
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹77.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.09
Day's High₹79.05
Day's Low₹77.5
52 Week's High₹96.43
52 Week's Low₹43.1
Book Value₹56.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)105.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.56
13.56
13.56
13.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.06
74.27
73.04
68.58
Net Worth
80.62
87.83
86.6
82.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
98.46
168.81
159.07
yoy growth (%)
-41.67
6.11
8.89
Raw materials
-76.9
-136.48
-117.88
As % of sales
78.1
80.84
74.1
Employee costs
-3.42
-9.55
-16.88
-19.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.29
3.74
5.81
Depreciation
-1.89
-2.18
-2.09
-2.17
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.44
-2.01
Working capital
-3.16
19.47
-5.6
8.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.67
6.11
8.89
Op profit growth
-76.27
-58.04
32.33
EBIT growth
-47.44
-35.32
29.73
Net profit growth
-82.59
116.79
-13.22
225.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
133.72
117.53
83.5
57.12
110.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
133.72
117.53
83.5
57.12
110.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.95
2.17
1.93
5.31
10.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Brijgopal Bang
Independent Director
Swati Sahukara
Independent Director
Anuradha Paraskar
Whole-time Director
Vandana Bang
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bang Overseas Ltd
Summary
Bang Overseas Ltd was incorporated in year 1992 as Bang Overseas Private Limited and converted as Public Limited Company on February 4, 2005. The Company is presently providing fashion fabrics and meeting ready to wear requirements of the customers in apparel, textile and retail segment.The company started business from trading in textile and since 1998; it conceptualized in designing fashion fabrics and outsourcing the manufacturing process of the same from countries like Turkey, Portugal, Mauritius and other European Countries. In same year, it launched the seasonal fabric collections in textile under the name Bodywaves, marketed through the own distribution channel to different brands and retailers.The company has ventured into ready-to-wear mens segment in 2000 by outsourcing manufacturing process with the experience in designing fabrics and in turn selling to various international brands. The company has launched ready-to-wear mens garments under our brand name Thomas Scott in 2002. The company has started its own first apparels manufacturing unit in Bangalore in the year 2005 in the name of Reunion Clothing Company with an installed capacity of 350,000 pieces per annum and in the year 2006 the company has started its second manufacturing unit in the name of Formal Clothing Company with an installed capacity of 360,000 pieces per annum. At present company have installed capacity of 720,000 and 540,000 pieces per annum at Reunion Clothing Company and Formal Clothing Compa
