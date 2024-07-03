iifl-logo-icon 1
Bang Overseas Ltd Share Price

77.5
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

  • Open0
  • Day's High79.05
  • 52 Wk High96.43
  • Prev. Close77.5
  • Day's Low77.5
  • 52 Wk Low 43.1
  • Turnover (lac)14.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)105.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bang Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0

Prev. Close

77.5

Turnover(Lac.)

14.09

Day's High

79.05

Day's Low

77.5

52 Week's High

96.43

52 Week's Low

43.1

Book Value

56.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

105.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bang Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

Bang Overseas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bang Overseas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 26.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bang Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.56

13.56

13.56

13.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

67.06

74.27

73.04

68.58

Net Worth

80.62

87.83

86.6

82.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

98.46

168.81

159.07

yoy growth (%)

-41.67

6.11

8.89

Raw materials

-76.9

-136.48

-117.88

As % of sales

78.1

80.84

74.1

Employee costs

-3.42

-9.55

-16.88

-19.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.29

3.74

5.81

Depreciation

-1.89

-2.18

-2.09

-2.17

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.44

-2.01

Working capital

-3.16

19.47

-5.6

8.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.67

6.11

8.89

Op profit growth

-76.27

-58.04

32.33

EBIT growth

-47.44

-35.32

29.73

Net profit growth

-82.59

116.79

-13.22

225.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

133.72

117.53

83.5

57.12

110.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

133.72

117.53

83.5

57.12

110.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.95

2.17

1.93

5.31

10.29

Bang Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bang Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Brijgopal Bang

Independent Director

Swati Sahukara

Independent Director

Anuradha Paraskar

Whole-time Director

Vandana Bang

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bang Overseas Ltd

Summary

Bang Overseas Ltd was incorporated in year 1992 as Bang Overseas Private Limited and converted as Public Limited Company on February 4, 2005. The Company is presently providing fashion fabrics and meeting ready to wear requirements of the customers in apparel, textile and retail segment.The company started business from trading in textile and since 1998; it conceptualized in designing fashion fabrics and outsourcing the manufacturing process of the same from countries like Turkey, Portugal, Mauritius and other European Countries. In same year, it launched the seasonal fabric collections in textile under the name Bodywaves, marketed through the own distribution channel to different brands and retailers.The company has ventured into ready-to-wear mens segment in 2000 by outsourcing manufacturing process with the experience in designing fabrics and in turn selling to various international brands. The company has launched ready-to-wear mens garments under our brand name Thomas Scott in 2002. The company has started its own first apparels manufacturing unit in Bangalore in the year 2005 in the name of Reunion Clothing Company with an installed capacity of 350,000 pieces per annum and in the year 2006 the company has started its second manufacturing unit in the name of Formal Clothing Company with an installed capacity of 360,000 pieces per annum. At present company have installed capacity of 720,000 and 540,000 pieces per annum at Reunion Clothing Company and Formal Clothing Compa
Company FAQs

What is the Bang Overseas Ltd share price today?

The Bang Overseas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bang Overseas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bang Overseas Ltd is ₹105.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bang Overseas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bang Overseas Ltd is 0 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bang Overseas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bang Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bang Overseas Ltd is ₹43.1 and ₹96.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bang Overseas Ltd?

Bang Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.18%, 3 Years at 26.76%, 1 Year at 48.33%, 6 Month at 66.85%, 3 Month at 44.43% and 1 Month at 16.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bang Overseas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bang Overseas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.98 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 26.97 %

