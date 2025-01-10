Bang Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.56
13.56
13.56
13.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.06
74.27
73.04
68.58
Net Worth
80.62
87.83
86.6
82.14
Minority Interest
Debt
26.34
31.88
27.67
23.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.8
1.68
1.28
1.32
Total Liabilities
108.76
121.39
115.55
107.26
Fixed Assets
19.08
17.82
18.06
20.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.92
0.92
0.92
0.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.85
1.65
3.38
3.34
Networking Capital
83.65
97.75
89.1
75.78
Inventories
68.96
36.81
23.78
21.15
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
30.82
56.55
61.91
50.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
22.73
35.02
17.6
24.8
Sundry Creditors
-36.63
-28.66
-12.54
-19.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.23
-1.97
-1.65
-1.01
Cash
3.26
3.26
4.11
7.11
Total Assets
108.76
121.4
115.57
107.26
