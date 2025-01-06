iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bang Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

77.5
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bang Overseas Ltd

Bang Overseas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.29

3.74

5.81

Depreciation

-1.89

-2.18

-2.09

-2.17

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.44

-2.01

Working capital

-3.16

19.47

-5.6

8.77

Other operating items

Operating

18.24

-4.4

10.4

Capital expenditure

1.45

-8.7

5.6

10.43

Free cash flow

9.54

1.19

20.83

Equity raised

134.63

120.12

113.36

99.34

Investing

0

-3.32

-0.5

-10.77

Financing

34.86

41.99

39.45

44.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

168.33

153.5

153.99

Bang Overseas : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bang Overseas Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.