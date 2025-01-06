Bang Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.29
3.74
5.81
Depreciation
-1.89
-2.18
-2.09
-2.17
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.44
-2.01
Working capital
-3.16
19.47
-5.6
8.77
Other operating items
Operating
18.24
-4.4
10.4
Capital expenditure
1.45
-8.7
5.6
10.43
Free cash flow
9.54
1.19
20.83
Equity raised
134.63
120.12
113.36
99.34
Investing
0
-3.32
-0.5
-10.77
Financing
34.86
41.99
39.45
44.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
168.33
153.5
153.99
