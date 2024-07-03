Bang Overseas Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
48.44
41.94
36.8
36.82
30.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
48.44
41.94
36.8
36.82
30.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.6
0.44
0.42
0.8
0.88
Total Income
49.05
42.37
37.23
37.61
31.3
Total Expenditure
48
48.34
36.92
40.13
34.33
PBIDT
1.05
-5.97
0.3
-2.51
-3.03
Interest
0.49
0.21
0.44
0.35
0.4
PBDT
0.56
-6.17
-0.14
-2.86
-3.43
Depreciation
0.36
0.35
0.38
0.37
0.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.19
-2.15
-0.14
-0.01
-0.13
Reported Profit After Tax
0.02
-4.37
-0.38
-3.22
-3.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.02
-4.37
-0.38
-3.22
-3.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.02
-4.37
-0.38
-3.22
-3.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
-3.22
-0.28
-2.37
-2.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.56
13.56
13.56
13.56
13.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.16
-14.23
0.81
-6.81
-9.96
PBDTM(%)
1.15
-14.71
-0.38
-7.76
-11.27
PATM(%)
0.04
-10.41
-1.03
-8.74
-11.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.