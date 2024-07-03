iifl-logo-icon 1
Bang Overseas Ltd Quarterly Results

75.95
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

48.44

41.94

36.8

36.82

30.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

48.44

41.94

36.8

36.82

30.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.6

0.44

0.42

0.8

0.88

Total Income

49.05

42.37

37.23

37.61

31.3

Total Expenditure

48

48.34

36.92

40.13

34.33

PBIDT

1.05

-5.97

0.3

-2.51

-3.03

Interest

0.49

0.21

0.44

0.35

0.4

PBDT

0.56

-6.17

-0.14

-2.86

-3.43

Depreciation

0.36

0.35

0.38

0.37

0.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.19

-2.15

-0.14

-0.01

-0.13

Reported Profit After Tax

0.02

-4.37

-0.38

-3.22

-3.64

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.02

-4.37

-0.38

-3.22

-3.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.02

-4.37

-0.38

-3.22

-3.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

-3.22

-0.28

-2.37

-2.68

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.56

13.56

13.56

13.56

13.56

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.16

-14.23

0.81

-6.81

-9.96

PBDTM(%)

1.15

-14.71

-0.38

-7.76

-11.27

PATM(%)

0.04

-10.41

-1.03

-8.74

-11.96

