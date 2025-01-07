iifl-logo-icon 1
Bang Overseas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

75.95
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

98.46

168.81

159.07

yoy growth (%)

-41.67

6.11

8.89

Raw materials

-76.9

-136.48

-117.88

As % of sales

78.1

80.84

74.1

Employee costs

-3.42

-9.55

-16.88

-19.55

As % of sales

9.7

10

12.29

Other costs

-11.39

-12.89

-15.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.57

7.63

9.78

Operating profit

0.6

2.54

6.07

OPM

0.61

1.5

3.81

Depreciation

-1.89

-2.18

-2.09

-2.17

Interest expense

-1.15

-0.92

-1.4

Other income

5.14

4.03

4.22

3.31

Profit before tax

1.29

3.74

5.81

Taxes

-0.34

-0.44

-2.01

Tax rate

-26.4

-11.85

-34.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.95

3.29

3.8

Exceptional items

6.19

0

0

Net profit

1.24

7.15

3.29

3.8

yoy growth (%)

-82.59

116.79

-13.22

225.56

NPM

7.26

1.95

2.39

