|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
98.46
168.81
159.07
yoy growth (%)
-41.67
6.11
8.89
Raw materials
-76.9
-136.48
-117.88
As % of sales
78.1
80.84
74.1
Employee costs
-3.42
-9.55
-16.88
-19.55
As % of sales
9.7
10
12.29
Other costs
-11.39
-12.89
-15.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.57
7.63
9.78
Operating profit
0.6
2.54
6.07
OPM
0.61
1.5
3.81
Depreciation
-1.89
-2.18
-2.09
-2.17
Interest expense
-1.15
-0.92
-1.4
Other income
5.14
4.03
4.22
3.31
Profit before tax
1.29
3.74
5.81
Taxes
-0.34
-0.44
-2.01
Tax rate
-26.4
-11.85
-34.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.95
3.29
3.8
Exceptional items
6.19
0
0
Net profit
1.24
7.15
3.29
3.8
yoy growth (%)
-82.59
116.79
-13.22
225.56
NPM
7.26
1.95
2.39
