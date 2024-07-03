iifl-logo-icon 1
Bang Overseas Ltd Nine Monthly Results

74.43
(-2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:27 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

96.92

84.76

58.09

32.3

78.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

96.92

84.76

58.09

32.3

78.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.52

1.59

1.4

2.99

11.34

Total Income

99.44

86.35

59.49

35.29

89.97

Total Expenditure

105.27

81.46

54.11

32.73

77.91

PBIDT

-5.83

4.89

5.39

2.56

12.06

Interest

1.06

0.86

0.51

1.02

0.99

PBDT

-6.89

4.03

4.88

1.54

11.07

Depreciation

1.04

1.02

1.27

1.44

1.65

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-0.02

0.13

0.08

-0.05

Deferred Tax

0.06

1.89

0.06

-0.37

0.63

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.99

1.14

3.41

0.38

8.85

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.99

1.14

3.41

0.38

8.85

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

7.73

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.99

1.14

3.41

0.38

1.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.9

0.84

2.51

0.28

6.52

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.56

13.56

13.56

13.56

13.56

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.01

5.76

9.27

7.92

15.33

PBDTM(%)

-7.1

4.75

8.4

4.76

14.08

PATM(%)

-8.24

1.34

5.87

1.17

11.25

