Bang Overseas Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
96.92
84.76
58.09
32.3
78.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
96.92
84.76
58.09
32.3
78.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.52
1.59
1.4
2.99
11.34
Total Income
99.44
86.35
59.49
35.29
89.97
Total Expenditure
105.27
81.46
54.11
32.73
77.91
PBIDT
-5.83
4.89
5.39
2.56
12.06
Interest
1.06
0.86
0.51
1.02
0.99
PBDT
-6.89
4.03
4.88
1.54
11.07
Depreciation
1.04
1.02
1.27
1.44
1.65
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.02
0.13
0.08
-0.05
Deferred Tax
0.06
1.89
0.06
-0.37
0.63
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.99
1.14
3.41
0.38
8.85
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.99
1.14
3.41
0.38
8.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
7.73
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.99
1.14
3.41
0.38
1.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.9
0.84
2.51
0.28
6.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.56
13.56
13.56
13.56
13.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.01
5.76
9.27
7.92
15.33
PBDTM(%)
-7.1
4.75
8.4
4.76
14.08
PATM(%)
-8.24
1.34
5.87
1.17
11.25
