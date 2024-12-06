Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

BANG OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday December 6 2024 at 4:00 P.M. to inter alia; consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants or Debt Securities through Preferential Issue Private Placements Rights Issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company BANG OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 06.12.2024 has been postponed/ rescheduled for more deliberate / detailed discussion to be held on 07.12.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/12/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 07Th December, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

BANG OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other business matters. Further in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company read with applicable provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed and will re-open 48 hours after the public announcement of the Financial Results. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14Th November, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

BANG OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 To fix the day date time and venue of ensuing Annual General Meeting and other business matters. Further in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company read with applicable provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed and will re-open 48 hours after the public announcement of the Financial Results. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2024, is enclosed herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

BANG OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and any other business matters with the permission of chair. Further in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company read with applicable provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed and will re-open 48 hours after the public announcement of the Financial Results. Outcome of the Board meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, May 30, 2024 Disclosure of re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024