|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.37
67.64
58.78
44.49
Net Worth
78.41
67.68
58.82
44.53
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,411.11
1,138.14
659.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,411.11
1,138.14
659.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
9.26
5.66
3.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,596.25
|114.73
|2,99,654.17
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
740.2
|49.12
|25,981.02
|225.64
|0.98
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
310.7
|16.89
|24,289.73
|209.45
|2.19
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
621.05
|139.56
|13,718.07
|32.01
|0.24
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
80.73
|0
|10,269.88
|1.83
|0.12
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sharad Khandelwal
Non Executive Director
Amit Midha
Non Executive Director
Ajay Pancholi
Non Executive Director
Vidhi Sharad Khandelwal
Independent Director
Sheetalkumar Dak
Independent Director
Rinku Vikas Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarita Tufani Vishwakarma
Unit No 415 Hubtown Solaris,
N S Phadke Marg Andheri (East),
Maharashtra - 400069
Tel: +91 22 3123 6588
Website: http://www.electronicsbazaar.com
Email: compliance@electronicsbazaar.com
