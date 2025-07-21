iifl-logo

GNG Electronics Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

GNG Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 Jul, 2025|12:05 AM
Share Price

GNG Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.37

67.64

58.78

44.49

Net Worth

78.41

67.68

58.82

44.53

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,411.11

1,138.14

659.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,411.11

1,138.14

659.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

9.26

5.66

3.24

GNG Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,596.25

114.732,99,654.174,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

740.2

49.1225,981.02225.640.98914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

310.7

16.8924,289.73209.452.1913,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

621.05

139.5613,718.0732.010.24311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

80.73

010,269.881.830.12226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GNG Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sharad Khandelwal

Non Executive Director

Amit Midha

Non Executive Director

Ajay Pancholi

Non Executive Director

Vidhi Sharad Khandelwal

Independent Director

Sheetalkumar Dak

Independent Director

Rinku Vikas Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarita Tufani Vishwakarma

Registered Office

Unit No 415 Hubtown Solaris,

N S Phadke Marg Andheri (East),

Maharashtra - 400069

Tel: +91 22 3123 6588

Website: http://www.electronicsbazaar.com

Email: compliance@electronicsbazaar.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the GNG Electronics Ltd share price today?

The GNG Electronics Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of GNG Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GNG Electronics Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 21 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GNG Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GNG Electronics Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 21 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GNG Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GNG Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GNG Electronics Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 21 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of GNG Electronics Ltd?

GNG Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GNG Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GNG Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

