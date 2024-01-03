iifl-logo

GNG Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GNG Electronics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.37

67.64

58.78

44.49

Net Worth

78.41

67.68

58.82

44.53

Minority Interest

Debt

234.33

124.08

100.19

71.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.52

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

313.26

191.76

159.01

116.16

Fixed Assets

25.22

3.35

2.35

2.48

Intangible Assets

Investments

21.4

14.65

14.65

14.65

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.21

0.16

0.12

Networking Capital

203.79

148.32

121.57

79.65

Inventories

136.23

89.77

64.03

62.69

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

64.04

55.9

56.1

32.54

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

31.47

12.76

7.69

8.92

Sundry Creditors

-20.92

-6.84

-5

-12.77

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.03

-3.27

-1.25

-11.73

Cash

62.84

25.24

20.28

19.26

Total Assets

313.25

191.77

159.01

116.16

GNG Electronics Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GNG Electronics Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.