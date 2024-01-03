GNG Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.37
67.64
58.78
44.49
Net Worth
78.41
67.68
58.82
44.53
Minority Interest
Debt
234.33
124.08
100.19
71.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.52
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
313.26
191.76
159.01
116.16
Fixed Assets
25.22
3.35
2.35
2.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.4
14.65
14.65
14.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.21
0.16
0.12
Networking Capital
203.79
148.32
121.57
79.65
Inventories
136.23
89.77
64.03
62.69
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
64.04
55.9
56.1
32.54
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
31.47
12.76
7.69
8.92
Sundry Creditors
-20.92
-6.84
-5
-12.77
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.03
-3.27
-1.25
-11.73
Cash
62.84
25.24
20.28
19.26
Total Assets
313.25
191.77
159.01
116.16
