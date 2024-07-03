Summary

Purv Flexipack Ltd was originally incorporated as Purv Flexipack Private Limited at Kolkata as a Private Company, dated May 11, 2005, issued by the RoC, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company was changed to Purv Flexipack Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC, Kolkata on August 03, 2023.The Company primarily engages in the distribution of various plastic-based products such as Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Film, Polyester Films, Cast Polypropylene (CPP) films, Plastic Granules, Inks, Adhesives, Masterbatches, Ethyl Acedate, and Titanium Dioxide. In addition, the Company is a Del Credere Associate (DCA) Dealer Operated Polymer Warehouse (DOPW) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited for their Polymer Division. It has a strong presence and dominance in the West Bengal Territory. They are dealer of various companies for distribution of plastic based products.The then Company is a flagship company of the Purv Group, which started trading business in year 1994 under the Proprietorship Firm named SR Enterprises. Having decades of experience into the flexible packaging industry, the Company has pioneered in extending packaging solutions across various industries. It is actively working as an agency house in India, marketing for products of reputed brands.In 2005, the Company was established to trade into petroleum products across flexible packaging film, inks, adhesives, pigments, etc. It st

