SectorTrading
Open₹185.3
Prev. Close₹188.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.44
Day's High₹185.5
Day's Low₹185.3
52 Week's High₹273
52 Week's Low₹150
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)388.81
P/E4,716.25
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.98
14.12
14.12
14.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.56
48.41
42.51
38.46
Net Worth
111.54
62.53
56.63
52.58
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
254.18
333.17
222.37
133.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
254.18
333.17
222.37
133.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.85
8.36
7.06
4.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vanshay Goenka
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajeev Goenka
Whole-time Director
Poonam Goenka
Independent Director
Payal Bafna
Independent Director
Ms Khusbu Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivani Marda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Purv Flexipack Ltd
Summary
Purv Flexipack Ltd was originally incorporated as Purv Flexipack Private Limited at Kolkata as a Private Company, dated May 11, 2005, issued by the RoC, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company was changed to Purv Flexipack Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC, Kolkata on August 03, 2023.The Company primarily engages in the distribution of various plastic-based products such as Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Film, Polyester Films, Cast Polypropylene (CPP) films, Plastic Granules, Inks, Adhesives, Masterbatches, Ethyl Acedate, and Titanium Dioxide. In addition, the Company is a Del Credere Associate (DCA) Dealer Operated Polymer Warehouse (DOPW) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited for their Polymer Division. It has a strong presence and dominance in the West Bengal Territory. They are dealer of various companies for distribution of plastic based products.The then Company is a flagship company of the Purv Group, which started trading business in year 1994 under the Proprietorship Firm named SR Enterprises. Having decades of experience into the flexible packaging industry, the Company has pioneered in extending packaging solutions across various industries. It is actively working as an agency house in India, marketing for products of reputed brands.In 2005, the Company was established to trade into petroleum products across flexible packaging film, inks, adhesives, pigments, etc. It st
Read More
The Purv Flexipack Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹185.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purv Flexipack Ltd is ₹388.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Purv Flexipack Ltd is 4716.25 and 3.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purv Flexipack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purv Flexipack Ltd is ₹150 and ₹273 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Purv Flexipack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -23.62%, 6 Month at 2.17%, 3 Month at -11.08% and 1 Month at -2.38%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.