Purv Flexipack Ltd Share Price

185.3
(-1.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:58:39 AM

  • Open185.3
  • Day's High185.5
  • 52 Wk High273
  • Prev. Close188.65
  • Day's Low185.3
  • 52 Wk Low 150
  • Turnover (lac)4.44
  • P/E4,716.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)388.81
  • Div. Yield0
Purv Flexipack Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

185.3

Prev. Close

188.65

Turnover(Lac.)

4.44

Day's High

185.5

Day's Low

185.3

52 Week's High

273

52 Week's Low

150

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

388.81

P/E

4,716.25

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Purv Flexipack Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Purv Flexipack Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Purv Flexipack Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:19 AM
Mar-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 92.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 92.16%

Non-Promoter- 7.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 7.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Purv Flexipack Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.98

14.12

14.12

14.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.56

48.41

42.51

38.46

Net Worth

111.54

62.53

56.63

52.58

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

254.18

333.17

222.37

133.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

254.18

333.17

222.37

133.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.85

8.36

7.06

4.77

Purv Flexipack Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Purv Flexipack Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vanshay Goenka

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajeev Goenka

Whole-time Director

Poonam Goenka

Independent Director

Payal Bafna

Independent Director

Ms Khusbu Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivani Marda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Purv Flexipack Ltd

Summary

Purv Flexipack Ltd was originally incorporated as Purv Flexipack Private Limited at Kolkata as a Private Company, dated May 11, 2005, issued by the RoC, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company was changed to Purv Flexipack Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC, Kolkata on August 03, 2023.The Company primarily engages in the distribution of various plastic-based products such as Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Film, Polyester Films, Cast Polypropylene (CPP) films, Plastic Granules, Inks, Adhesives, Masterbatches, Ethyl Acedate, and Titanium Dioxide. In addition, the Company is a Del Credere Associate (DCA) Dealer Operated Polymer Warehouse (DOPW) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited for their Polymer Division. It has a strong presence and dominance in the West Bengal Territory. They are dealer of various companies for distribution of plastic based products.The then Company is a flagship company of the Purv Group, which started trading business in year 1994 under the Proprietorship Firm named SR Enterprises. Having decades of experience into the flexible packaging industry, the Company has pioneered in extending packaging solutions across various industries. It is actively working as an agency house in India, marketing for products of reputed brands.In 2005, the Company was established to trade into petroleum products across flexible packaging film, inks, adhesives, pigments, etc. It st
Company FAQs

What is the Purv Flexipack Ltd share price today?

The Purv Flexipack Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹185.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Purv Flexipack Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purv Flexipack Ltd is ₹388.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Purv Flexipack Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Purv Flexipack Ltd is 4716.25 and 3.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Purv Flexipack Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purv Flexipack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purv Flexipack Ltd is ₹150 and ₹273 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Purv Flexipack Ltd?

Purv Flexipack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -23.62%, 6 Month at 2.17%, 3 Month at -11.08% and 1 Month at -2.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Purv Flexipack Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Purv Flexipack Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.29 %
Institutions - 7.99 %
Public - 24.72 %

