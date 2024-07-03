Purv Flexipack Ltd Summary

Purv Flexipack Ltd was originally incorporated as Purv Flexipack Private Limited at Kolkata as a Private Company, dated May 11, 2005, issued by the RoC, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company was changed to Purv Flexipack Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC, Kolkata on August 03, 2023.The Company primarily engages in the distribution of various plastic-based products such as Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Film, Polyester Films, Cast Polypropylene (CPP) films, Plastic Granules, Inks, Adhesives, Masterbatches, Ethyl Acedate, and Titanium Dioxide. In addition, the Company is a Del Credere Associate (DCA) Dealer Operated Polymer Warehouse (DOPW) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited for their Polymer Division. It has a strong presence and dominance in the West Bengal Territory. They are dealer of various companies for distribution of plastic based products.The then Company is a flagship company of the Purv Group, which started trading business in year 1994 under the Proprietorship Firm named SR Enterprises. Having decades of experience into the flexible packaging industry, the Company has pioneered in extending packaging solutions across various industries. It is actively working as an agency house in India, marketing for products of reputed brands.In 2005, the Company was established to trade into petroleum products across flexible packaging film, inks, adhesives, pigments, etc. It started distribution of Polyester, BOPP & Metalized Films for SRF Ltd. Then, it collaborated with Poddar Pigments Ltd. for distribution of master batches. In 2008, it opened branch in Guwahati; in 2013, it introduced Titanium Dioxide into the portfolio from Tronox Ltd. It was made the Del Crede Associate (DCA) cum Consignment Stockist (CS) of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. for PP & PE Granules for Kolkata region in 2017; in 2018, the Company introduced Solvent less adhesive from Brilliant Polymers Pvt. Ltd.; in 2019 it extended the DCA & CS business with IOCL to Siliguri & Bihar region and in 2020, started Non-IOCL grade Polymer.