Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Purv Flexipack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for Declaration of Unaudited Financial Result for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Purv Flexipack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Purv Flexipack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mrs Vandana Thakkar as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. August 09, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024