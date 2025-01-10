Purv Flexipack Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.98
14.12
14.12
14.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.56
48.41
42.51
38.46
Net Worth
111.54
62.53
56.63
52.58
Minority Interest
Debt
47.7
53.38
45.64
43.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.26
0.25
0.29
0.3
Total Liabilities
159.5
116.16
102.56
96.47
Fixed Assets
6.41
10.59
10.55
10.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.95
13.44
15.27
12.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
123.82
91.98
76.28
73.73
Inventories
12.94
15.93
18.34
16.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
67.91
62.58
52.43
48.6
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
63.36
33.54
18.42
25.73
Sundry Creditors
-18.16
-17.53
-10.36
-13.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.23
-2.54
-2.55
-3.37
Cash
11.32
0.15
0.46
0.23
Total Assets
159.5
116.16
102.56
96.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.