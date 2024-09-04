Purv Flexipack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024. Purv Flexipack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Purv Flexipack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Scrutinizers report along with voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)