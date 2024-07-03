iifl-logo-icon 1
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd Share Price

162.53
(4.42%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open157.5
  • Day's High164.9
  • 52 Wk High252
  • Prev. Close155.65
  • Day's Low156.15
  • 52 Wk Low 116
  • Turnover (lac)181.2
  • P/E12.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-155.82
  • EPS12.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)975.18
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

157.5

Prev. Close

155.65

Turnover(Lac.)

181.2

Day's High

164.9

Day's Low

156.15

52 Week's High

252

52 Week's Low

116

Book Value

-155.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

975.18

P/E

12.98

EPS

12.57

Divi. Yield

0

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.52%

Institutions: 0.51%

Non-Institutions: 9.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

60

60

60

60

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-133.88

-204.07

-257.57

-169.2

Net Worth

-73.88

-144.07

-197.57

-109.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

249.81

2,936.74

10,865.71

7,814.49

yoy growth (%)

-91.49

-72.97

39.04

-26.28

Raw materials

-244.85

-2,926.96

-10,836.95

-7,776.34

As % of sales

98.01

99.66

99.73

99.51

Employee costs

-81.65

-81.33

-106.9

-106.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-51.98

-38.24

3.01

-5.95

Depreciation

-15.88

-15.26

-16.02

-15.94

Tax paid

0

0

5.27

-16.01

Working capital

-0.56

-1,936.18

139.77

-99.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-91.49

-72.97

39.04

-26.28

Op profit growth

-2.44

-11.12

2.03

2.06

EBIT growth

61.6

-117.04

18.5

11.65

Net profit growth

-54.91

-402.85

-122.62

-1,028.44

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

249.81

2,936.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

249.81

2,936.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

100.36

85.47

85.47

60.23

78.28

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT State Trading Corporation of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Naresh Dhanraibhai Kella

Chairman & Managing Director

Hardeep Singh

Official Director (Part time)

Arti Bhatnagar

Nominee (Govt)

Aishwarya Singh

Independent Director

Ashok Aseri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by State Trading Corporation of India Ltd

Summary

The State Trading Corporation of India Limited (STC) is a premier International trading company of the Government of India, and, was engaged primarily in exports, and imports operations. The Corporation was set up in 1956 primarily with a view to undertake trade with East European Countries and to supplement the efforts of private trade and industry in developing exports from the country. The Corporation is registered as an autonomous company under the Companies Act, 1956 and functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India. The Corporation has played a key role in the Indian economy. In the pre-liberalisation era, it acted as an arm of the Government of India not only to regulate foreign trade but also for intervention in the domestic market. The Corporation handled canalized exports and imports of large number of items varying from chemicals and drugs to bulk commodities such as edible oils, cement, sugar, newsprint, wheat, urea, etc. thereby ensuring timely availability and equitable distribution of mass consumption items as well as essential raw materials for the industry. Canalisation also helped the nation to benefit from economies of scale and keeping a close watch on the scarce foreign exchange. It undertook price support operations to ensure remunerative prices to growers for their crops such as raw jute, shellac, tobacco, rubber and vanilla as and when called upon by the Government to do so.As part of its export devel
Company FAQs

What is the State Trading Corporation of India Ltd share price today?

The State Trading Corporation of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹162.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd is ₹975.18 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd is 12.98 and -1.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a State Trading Corporation of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd is ₹116 and ₹252 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd?

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.89%, 3 Years at 16.18%, 1 Year at 17.14%, 6 Month at -10.30%, 3 Month at -2.58% and 1 Month at 1.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 90.00 %
Institutions - 0.52 %
Public - 9.48 %

