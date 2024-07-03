Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹157.5
Prev. Close₹155.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹181.2
Day's High₹164.9
Day's Low₹156.15
52 Week's High₹252
52 Week's Low₹116
Book Value₹-155.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)975.18
P/E12.98
EPS12.57
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
60
60
60
60
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-133.88
-204.07
-257.57
-169.2
Net Worth
-73.88
-144.07
-197.57
-109.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
249.81
2,936.74
10,865.71
7,814.49
yoy growth (%)
-91.49
-72.97
39.04
-26.28
Raw materials
-244.85
-2,926.96
-10,836.95
-7,776.34
As % of sales
98.01
99.66
99.73
99.51
Employee costs
-81.65
-81.33
-106.9
-106.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-51.98
-38.24
3.01
-5.95
Depreciation
-15.88
-15.26
-16.02
-15.94
Tax paid
0
0
5.27
-16.01
Working capital
-0.56
-1,936.18
139.77
-99.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-91.49
-72.97
39.04
-26.28
Op profit growth
-2.44
-11.12
2.03
2.06
EBIT growth
61.6
-117.04
18.5
11.65
Net profit growth
-54.91
-402.85
-122.62
-1,028.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
249.81
2,936.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
249.81
2,936.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
100.36
85.47
85.47
60.23
78.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Naresh Dhanraibhai Kella
Chairman & Managing Director
Hardeep Singh
Official Director (Part time)
Arti Bhatnagar
Nominee (Govt)
Aishwarya Singh
Independent Director
Ashok Aseri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by State Trading Corporation of India Ltd
Summary
The State Trading Corporation of India Limited (STC) is a premier International trading company of the Government of India, and, was engaged primarily in exports, and imports operations. The Corporation was set up in 1956 primarily with a view to undertake trade with East European Countries and to supplement the efforts of private trade and industry in developing exports from the country. The Corporation is registered as an autonomous company under the Companies Act, 1956 and functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India. The Corporation has played a key role in the Indian economy. In the pre-liberalisation era, it acted as an arm of the Government of India not only to regulate foreign trade but also for intervention in the domestic market. The Corporation handled canalized exports and imports of large number of items varying from chemicals and drugs to bulk commodities such as edible oils, cement, sugar, newsprint, wheat, urea, etc. thereby ensuring timely availability and equitable distribution of mass consumption items as well as essential raw materials for the industry. Canalisation also helped the nation to benefit from economies of scale and keeping a close watch on the scarce foreign exchange. It undertook price support operations to ensure remunerative prices to growers for their crops such as raw jute, shellac, tobacco, rubber and vanilla as and when called upon by the Government to do so.As part of its export devel
Read More
The State Trading Corporation of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹162.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd is ₹975.18 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd is 12.98 and -1.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a State Trading Corporation of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd is ₹116 and ₹252 as of 03 Jan ‘25
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.89%, 3 Years at 16.18%, 1 Year at 17.14%, 6 Month at -10.30%, 3 Month at -2.58% and 1 Month at 1.68%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.