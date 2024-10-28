Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

STATE TRADING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of The State Trading Corporation of India Limited will be held on Monday October 28 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the un-audited financial results (limited reviewed) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Further to our notice dated September 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in Companys shares will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 are made public. This notice is also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.stclimited.co.in. Please find attached herewith unaudited financial results (limited reviewed) for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company had, at its meeting held today i.e. October 28, 2024, considered and approved the Statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended on September 30, 2024. Statement of Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter & half year ended on September 30, 2024 and Press Release are enclosed herewith. The Board meeting commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 01:45 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

STATE TRADING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of The State Trading Corporation of India Limited will be held on Thursday August 08 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the un-audited financial results (limited reviewed) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Further to our notice dated June 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in Companys shares will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 are made public. This notice is also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.stclimited.co.in. Pursuant to Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 , please find enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

STATE TRADING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of The State Trading Corporation of India Limited will be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the audited financial results for the financial year ended on March 31 2024. Further to our notice dated March 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in Companys shares will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the financial results of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 are made public. This notice is also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.stclimited.co.in. STC Limited at its Board Meeting held on 28.05.2024 has approved Annual Financial Results for the FY ended on 31.03.2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of The State Trading Corporation of India Limited at its meeting held on today i.e., May 28, 2024 has approved and taken on record the Annual Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. In pursuance of Regulation 33, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, STC enclosing herewith the following: a) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33. b) Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. c) Statement of impact of Audit Qualification (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. d) Declaration form the CFO as required pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the Listing Regulations, regarding unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors on the Financial Results. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, it is to inform that Board of Directors in its meeting held on 11.03.2024 considered and approved the in-principle proposal to re-negotiate with Canara Bank (Lead Banker of JLF) on OTS with Lender Banks. It is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company had, in its meeting held today i.e. March 11, 2024, considered and approved the in-principle proposal to re-negotiate with Canara Bank (Lead Banker of JLF) on One-Time Settlement with Lender Banks.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024