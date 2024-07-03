State Trading Corporation of India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.39
39.69
28.81
24.9
28.93
Total Income
30.39
39.69
28.81
24.9
28.93
Total Expenditure
37.34
11.76
12.41
11.02
10.92
PBIDT
-6.95
27.93
16.4
13.87
18.01
Interest
0.53
0.48
1.94
0
0
PBDT
-7.48
27.45
14.46
13.87
18.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.01
0.3
-0.1
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.48
27.45
14.16
13.98
18.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.48
27.45
14.16
13.98
18.01
Extra-ordinary Items
-27.29
0.04
1.45
-0.34
3.66
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
19.81
27.41
12.71
14.32
14.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.25
4.58
5.88
2.33
3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
60
60
60
60
60
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
