Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
249.81
2,936.74
10,865.71
7,814.49
yoy growth (%)
-91.49
-72.97
39.04
-26.28
Raw materials
-244.85
-2,926.96
-10,836.95
-7,776.34
As % of sales
98.01
99.66
99.73
99.51
Employee costs
-81.65
-81.33
-106.9
-106.99
As % of sales
32.68
2.76
0.98
1.36
Other costs
-14.96
-22.4
-27.57
-34.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.98
0.76
0.25
0.44
Operating profit
-91.65
-93.95
-105.71
-103.6
OPM
-36.68
-3.19
-0.97
-1.32
Depreciation
-15.88
-15.26
-16.02
-15.94
Interest expense
-1.93
-7.27
-178.68
-159.28
Other income
57.48
78.24
303.43
272.87
Profit before tax
-51.98
-38.24
3.01
-5.95
Taxes
0
0
5.27
-16.01
Tax rate
0
0
174.5
269.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-51.98
-38.24
8.28
-21.96
Exceptional items
0.75
-75.39
29.23
-143.86
Net profit
-51.23
-113.63
37.52
-165.82
yoy growth (%)
-54.91
-402.85
-122.62
-1,028.44
NPM
-20.5
-3.86
0.34
-2.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.