iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

155.75
(-0.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:44:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR State Trading Corporation of India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

249.81

2,936.74

10,865.71

7,814.49

yoy growth (%)

-91.49

-72.97

39.04

-26.28

Raw materials

-244.85

-2,926.96

-10,836.95

-7,776.34

As % of sales

98.01

99.66

99.73

99.51

Employee costs

-81.65

-81.33

-106.9

-106.99

As % of sales

32.68

2.76

0.98

1.36

Other costs

-14.96

-22.4

-27.57

-34.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.98

0.76

0.25

0.44

Operating profit

-91.65

-93.95

-105.71

-103.6

OPM

-36.68

-3.19

-0.97

-1.32

Depreciation

-15.88

-15.26

-16.02

-15.94

Interest expense

-1.93

-7.27

-178.68

-159.28

Other income

57.48

78.24

303.43

272.87

Profit before tax

-51.98

-38.24

3.01

-5.95

Taxes

0

0

5.27

-16.01

Tax rate

0

0

174.5

269.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-51.98

-38.24

8.28

-21.96

Exceptional items

0.75

-75.39

29.23

-143.86

Net profit

-51.23

-113.63

37.52

-165.82

yoy growth (%)

-54.91

-402.85

-122.62

-1,028.44

NPM

-20.5

-3.86

0.34

-2.12

S T C : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR State Trading Corporation of India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.