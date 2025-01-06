State Trading Corporation of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-51.98
-38.24
3.01
-5.95
Depreciation
-15.88
-15.26
-16.02
-15.94
Tax paid
0
0
5.27
-16.01
Working capital
-0.56
-1,936.18
139.77
-99.4
Other operating items
Operating
-68.42
-1,989.68
132.03
-137.31
Capital expenditure
-0.34
3.25
-0.86
-76.87
Free cash flow
-68.76
-1,986.42
131.17
-214.18
Equity raised
-239.48
862.94
1,663.45
1,992.76
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
-957.34
96.46
51.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-308.24
-2,080.82
1,891.09
1,829.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.