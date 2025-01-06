iifl-logo-icon 1
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

155.77
(-4.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

S T C FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-51.98

-38.24

3.01

-5.95

Depreciation

-15.88

-15.26

-16.02

-15.94

Tax paid

0

0

5.27

-16.01

Working capital

-0.56

-1,936.18

139.77

-99.4

Other operating items

Operating

-68.42

-1,989.68

132.03

-137.31

Capital expenditure

-0.34

3.25

-0.86

-76.87

Free cash flow

-68.76

-1,986.42

131.17

-214.18

Equity raised

-239.48

862.94

1,663.45

1,992.76

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

-957.34

96.46

51.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-308.24

-2,080.82

1,891.09

1,829.97

