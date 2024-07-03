State Trading Corporation of India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
8
247.71
2,732.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
8
247.71
2,732.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
71.55
59.43
52.63
46.06
62.85
Total Income
71.55
59.43
60.63
293.77
2,795.2
Total Expenditure
34.69
34.89
128.44
303.2
2,885.54
PBIDT
36.86
24.54
-67.81
-9.43
-90.34
Interest
0
0
0
1.5
7.43
PBDT
36.86
24.54
-67.81
-10.93
-97.77
Depreciation
0
0
0
11.32
9.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.05
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
36.91
24.54
-67.81
-22.25
-107.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
36.91
24.54
-67.81
-22.25
-107.38
Extra-ordinary Items
2.88
-1.02
-86.62
2.54
-80.49
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
34.03
25.56
18.81
-24.79
-26.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.15
4.09
-11.3
-3.71
-17.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
60
60
60
60
60
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-847.62
-3.8
-3.3
PBDTM(%)
0
0
-847.62
-4.41
-3.57
PATM(%)
0
0
-847.62
-8.98
-3.92
