iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

164
(5.15%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

8

247.71

2,732.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

8

247.71

2,732.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

71.55

59.43

52.63

46.06

62.85

Total Income

71.55

59.43

60.63

293.77

2,795.2

Total Expenditure

34.69

34.89

128.44

303.2

2,885.54

PBIDT

36.86

24.54

-67.81

-9.43

-90.34

Interest

0

0

0

1.5

7.43

PBDT

36.86

24.54

-67.81

-10.93

-97.77

Depreciation

0

0

0

11.32

9.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.05

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

36.91

24.54

-67.81

-22.25

-107.38

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

36.91

24.54

-67.81

-22.25

-107.38

Extra-ordinary Items

2.88

-1.02

-86.62

2.54

-80.49

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

34.03

25.56

18.81

-24.79

-26.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.15

4.09

-11.3

-3.71

-17.9

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

60

60

60

60

60

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

-847.62

-3.8

-3.3

PBDTM(%)

0

0

-847.62

-4.41

-3.57

PATM(%)

0

0

-847.62

-8.98

-3.92

S T C: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR State Trading Corporation of India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.