State Trading Corporation of India Ltd Futures Share Price NSE BSE

₹ 142.14 ( -5.28 %) Jan 13, 2025 | 02:59:31 PM Expiry Date Select an Option Trade

Here's the list of S T C's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the S T C's futures contract.