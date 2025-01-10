iifl-logo-icon 1
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd Balance Sheet

150.41
(-5.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

60

60

60

60

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-133.88

-204.07

-257.57

-169.2

Net Worth

-73.88

-144.07

-197.57

-109.2

Minority Interest

Debt

806.23

806.23

806.23

806.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

2.07

Total Liabilities

732.35

662.16

608.66

699.1

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

873.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

88.56

Networking Capital

531.74

653.57

580.23

-349.03

Inventories

0.05

0.06

0.07

0.04

Inventory Days

0.05

Sundry Debtors

1,069.6

1,069.46

1,066.92

138.25

Debtor Days

201.99

Other Current Assets

1,120.53

1,260.42

1,201.91

1,173.63

Sundry Creditors

-1,117.8

-1,117.15

-1,119.7

-212.54

Creditor Days

310.54

Other Current Liabilities

-540.64

-559.22

-568.97

-1,448.41

Cash

200.59

8.59

28.42

86.42

Total Assets

732.34

662.17

608.66

699.11

