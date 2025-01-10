State Trading Corporation of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
60
60
60
60
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-133.88
-204.07
-257.57
-169.2
Net Worth
-73.88
-144.07
-197.57
-109.2
Minority Interest
Debt
806.23
806.23
806.23
806.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
2.07
Total Liabilities
732.35
662.16
608.66
699.1
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
873.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
88.56
Networking Capital
531.74
653.57
580.23
-349.03
Inventories
0.05
0.06
0.07
0.04
Inventory Days
0.05
Sundry Debtors
1,069.6
1,069.46
1,066.92
138.25
Debtor Days
201.99
Other Current Assets
1,120.53
1,260.42
1,201.91
1,173.63
Sundry Creditors
-1,117.8
-1,117.15
-1,119.7
-212.54
Creditor Days
310.54
Other Current Liabilities
-540.64
-559.22
-568.97
-1,448.41
Cash
200.59
8.59
28.42
86.42
Total Assets
732.34
662.17
608.66
699.11
No Record Found
