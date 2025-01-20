iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd Key Ratios

151.98
(0.88%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:38:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR State Trading Corporation of India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-91.49

-67.01

-18.05

39.04

Op profit growth

-2.88

-22.66

15.9

1.04

EBIT growth

56.54

12.28

-116.07

19.21

Net profit growth

-55.74

-87.08

42.88

-15.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-37.09

-3.24

-1.38

-0.97

EBIT margin

-20.39

-1.1

-0.32

1.65

Net profit margin

-20.19

-3.88

-9.91

-5.68

RoCE

1.91

1.31

1.92

-42.82

RoNW

0.27

0.62

5.42

4.64

RoA

0.47

1.14

14.66

36.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-8.41

-19

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-11.05

-21.58

-149.74

-105.78

Book value per share

-778.9

-771.08

-752.21

-605.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

-8.83

-1.63

0

0

P/CEPS

-6.71

-1.43

-0.91

-1.28

P/B

-0.09

-0.04

-0.18

-0.22

EV/EBIDTA

-66.88

-124.73

-212.82

18.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.37

0

-8.69

-0.8

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

225.98

18.13

48

72.78

Inventory days

0.18

0.02

0

0.67

Creditor days

-219.53

-23.12

-8.13

-6.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

26.39

4.47

0.18

-0.21

Net debt / equity

-0.4

-0.41

-0.45

-0.78

Net debt / op. profit

-20.48

-20.32

-16.64

-26.74

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-98.01

-99.66

-99.81

-99.73

Employee costs

-33

-2.8

-1.13

-0.99

Other costs

-6.06

-0.77

-0.43

-0.25

S T C : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR State Trading Corporation of India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.