|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-91.49
-67.01
-18.05
39.04
Op profit growth
-2.88
-22.66
15.9
1.04
EBIT growth
56.54
12.28
-116.07
19.21
Net profit growth
-55.74
-87.08
42.88
-15.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-37.09
-3.24
-1.38
-0.97
EBIT margin
-20.39
-1.1
-0.32
1.65
Net profit margin
-20.19
-3.88
-9.91
-5.68
RoCE
1.91
1.31
1.92
-42.82
RoNW
0.27
0.62
5.42
4.64
RoA
0.47
1.14
14.66
36.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-8.41
-19
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-11.05
-21.58
-149.74
-105.78
Book value per share
-778.9
-771.08
-752.21
-605.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
-8.83
-1.63
0
0
P/CEPS
-6.71
-1.43
-0.91
-1.28
P/B
-0.09
-0.04
-0.18
-0.22
EV/EBIDTA
-66.88
-124.73
-212.82
18.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.37
0
-8.69
-0.8
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
225.98
18.13
48
72.78
Inventory days
0.18
0.02
0
0.67
Creditor days
-219.53
-23.12
-8.13
-6.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
26.39
4.47
0.18
-0.21
Net debt / equity
-0.4
-0.41
-0.45
-0.78
Net debt / op. profit
-20.48
-20.32
-16.64
-26.74
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-98.01
-99.66
-99.81
-99.73
Employee costs
-33
-2.8
-1.13
-0.99
Other costs
-6.06
-0.77
-0.43
-0.25
