Summary

Rashi Peripherals Limited was incorporated as Rashi Peripherals Private Limited at Mumbai, as a Private Limited Company dated March 15, 1989 by ROC at Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of the Company got changed to Public Limited Company reflecting the name to Rashi Peripherals Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 4, 2022. The Company was founded by Mr. Suresh Kumar Pansari and Mr. Krishna Kumar Choudhary in 1989. The Company operates in the Information and Communication Technology Product (ICT) Distribution Business as well as after sale services of Information Technology Products. The Company has an operating branch in Singapore. It works with two subsidiaries viz. Znet Technologies Private Limited in India and Rashi Peripherals Pte Ltd. in Singapore. It distribute a range of ICT products such as personal computing, mobility, enterprise, embedded solutions, components, lifestyle, storage and memory devices, UPS and accessories, manufactured by global technology brands. It distribute cloud computing solutions as well.The Company primarily operate business under two verticals which includes, Personal Computing, Enterprise and Cloud Solutions (PES) and Lifestyle and IT essentials (LIT). Under Personal Computing, Enterprise and Cloud Solutions (PES) vertical, it distribute personal computing devices, enterprise solutions, embedded designs/ products and cloud computing. Under Lifestyle and IT essentials (LIT), it includes distribution of products such as co

