Open₹406
Prev. Close₹398.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,163.78
Day's High₹406
Day's Low₹375
52 Week's High₹474.9
52 Week's Low₹282.2
Book Value₹251.03
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,499.24
P/E14.52
EPS27.46
Divi. Yield0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.95
20.89
20.89
0.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,498.29
667.91
548.51
388.9
Net Worth
1,531.24
688.8
569.4
389.89
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11,094.7
9,454.28
9,313.44
5,925.05
3,934.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,094.7
9,454.28
9,313.44
5,925.05
3,934.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.78
14.67
8.48
5.19
7.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
KRISHNA KUMAR CHOUDHARY
Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
SURESHKUMAR PANSARI
Managing Director
KAPAL SURESH PANSARI
Whole-time Director
Keshav Krishna Kumar Choudhary
Independent Director
Y P Dandiwala
Independent Director
ANAND KUMAR LADSARIYA
Independent Director
Drushti Desai
Independent Director
Mamidanna Prasad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hinal Tejas Shah
Reports by Rashi Peripherals Ltd
Summary
Rashi Peripherals Limited was incorporated as Rashi Peripherals Private Limited at Mumbai, as a Private Limited Company dated March 15, 1989 by ROC at Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of the Company got changed to Public Limited Company reflecting the name to Rashi Peripherals Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 4, 2022. The Company was founded by Mr. Suresh Kumar Pansari and Mr. Krishna Kumar Choudhary in 1989. The Company operates in the Information and Communication Technology Product (ICT) Distribution Business as well as after sale services of Information Technology Products. The Company has an operating branch in Singapore. It works with two subsidiaries viz. Znet Technologies Private Limited in India and Rashi Peripherals Pte Ltd. in Singapore. It distribute a range of ICT products such as personal computing, mobility, enterprise, embedded solutions, components, lifestyle, storage and memory devices, UPS and accessories, manufactured by global technology brands. It distribute cloud computing solutions as well.The Company primarily operate business under two verticals which includes, Personal Computing, Enterprise and Cloud Solutions (PES) and Lifestyle and IT essentials (LIT). Under Personal Computing, Enterprise and Cloud Solutions (PES) vertical, it distribute personal computing devices, enterprise solutions, embedded designs/ products and cloud computing. Under Lifestyle and IT essentials (LIT), it includes distribution of products such as co
The Rashi Peripherals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹379.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rashi Peripherals Ltd is ₹2499.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rashi Peripherals Ltd is 14.52 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rashi Peripherals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rashi Peripherals Ltd is ₹282.2 and ₹474.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rashi Peripherals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 23.84%, 6 Month at 9.76%, 3 Month at 6.29% and 1 Month at -2.10%.
