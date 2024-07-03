iifl-logo-icon 1
Rashi Peripherals Ltd Share Price

379.25
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open406
  • Day's High406
  • 52 Wk High474.9
  • Prev. Close398.15
  • Day's Low375
  • 52 Wk Low 282.2
  • Turnover (lac)1,163.78
  • P/E14.52
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value251.03
  • EPS27.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,499.24
  • Div. Yield0.25
No Records Found

Rashi Peripherals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

406

Prev. Close

398.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1,163.78

Day's High

406

Day's Low

375

52 Week's High

474.9

52 Week's Low

282.2

Book Value

251.03

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,499.24

P/E

14.52

EPS

27.46

Divi. Yield

0.25

Rashi Peripherals Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

Rashi Peripherals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rashi Peripherals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.40%

Non-Promoter- 16.17%

Institutions: 16.17%

Non-Institutions: 20.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rashi Peripherals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.95

20.89

20.89

0.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,498.29

667.91

548.51

388.9

Net Worth

1,531.24

688.8

569.4

389.89

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11,094.7

9,454.28

9,313.44

5,925.05

3,934.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,094.7

9,454.28

9,313.44

5,925.05

3,934.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.78

14.67

8.48

5.19

7.66

Rashi Peripherals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rashi Peripherals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

KRISHNA KUMAR CHOUDHARY

Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir

SURESHKUMAR PANSARI

Managing Director

KAPAL SURESH PANSARI

Whole-time Director

Keshav Krishna Kumar Choudhary

Independent Director

Y P Dandiwala

Independent Director

ANAND KUMAR LADSARIYA

Independent Director

Drushti Desai

Independent Director

Mamidanna Prasad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hinal Tejas Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rashi Peripherals Ltd

Summary

Summary

Rashi Peripherals Limited was incorporated as Rashi Peripherals Private Limited at Mumbai, as a Private Limited Company dated March 15, 1989 by ROC at Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of the Company got changed to Public Limited Company reflecting the name to Rashi Peripherals Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 4, 2022. The Company was founded by Mr. Suresh Kumar Pansari and Mr. Krishna Kumar Choudhary in 1989. The Company operates in the Information and Communication Technology Product (ICT) Distribution Business as well as after sale services of Information Technology Products. The Company has an operating branch in Singapore. It works with two subsidiaries viz. Znet Technologies Private Limited in India and Rashi Peripherals Pte Ltd. in Singapore. It distribute a range of ICT products such as personal computing, mobility, enterprise, embedded solutions, components, lifestyle, storage and memory devices, UPS and accessories, manufactured by global technology brands. It distribute cloud computing solutions as well.The Company primarily operate business under two verticals which includes, Personal Computing, Enterprise and Cloud Solutions (PES) and Lifestyle and IT essentials (LIT). Under Personal Computing, Enterprise and Cloud Solutions (PES) vertical, it distribute personal computing devices, enterprise solutions, embedded designs/ products and cloud computing. Under Lifestyle and IT essentials (LIT), it includes distribution of products such as co
Company FAQs

What is the Rashi Peripherals Ltd share price today?

The Rashi Peripherals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹379.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rashi Peripherals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rashi Peripherals Ltd is ₹2499.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rashi Peripherals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rashi Peripherals Ltd is 14.52 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rashi Peripherals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rashi Peripherals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rashi Peripherals Ltd is ₹282.2 and ₹474.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rashi Peripherals Ltd?

Rashi Peripherals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 23.84%, 6 Month at 9.76%, 3 Month at 6.29% and 1 Month at -2.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rashi Peripherals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rashi Peripherals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.41 %
Institutions - 16.18 %
Public - 20.42 %

