Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of Board meeting held on Monday, 13th January, 2025.

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Rashi Peripherals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Rashi Peripherals Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 29th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with other business matters. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 enclosed herewith intimation of Outcome of the Board meeting of the Company held on October 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Rashi Peripherals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Rashi Peripherals Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday 9th August 2024 inter alia to consider the approve of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Revised financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 approved in Board Meeting held on 9th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.10.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Rashi Peripherals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 (the Financial Results); and 2. Recommendation of final dividend on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 if any. Outcome of Board meeting Financial Result 31.03.2024 Appointment of Mr. Anil Khandelwal (DIN: 00005619) as additional Non-executive Independent Director w.e.f. 24 May, 2024 Declaration of unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024