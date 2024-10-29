|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|13 Jan 2025
|Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of Board meeting held on Monday, 13th January, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Rashi Peripherals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Rashi Peripherals Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 29th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with other business matters. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 enclosed herewith intimation of Outcome of the Board meeting of the Company held on October 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Rashi Peripherals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Rashi Peripherals Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday 9th August 2024 inter alia to consider the approve of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Revised financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 approved in Board Meeting held on 9th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Rashi Peripherals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 (the Financial Results); and 2. Recommendation of final dividend on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 if any. Outcome of Board meeting Financial Result 31.03.2024 Appointment of Mr. Anil Khandelwal (DIN: 00005619) as additional Non-executive Independent Director w.e.f. 24 May, 2024 Declaration of unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|Rashi Peripherals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of RASHI PERIPHERALS LIMITED has been scheduled on Thursday, 29th February 2024 at 12:00 noon to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023, along with other business matters. Further, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from 14th February 2024 to 02nd March 2024 (both days inclusive) for all Directors and designated employees. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.02.2024 Unaudited Financial Result for 31.12.2023 for Board Meeting held on 29.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)
