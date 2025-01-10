To

The Members of

Rashi Peripherals Limited (formerly known as Rashi Peripherals Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Rashi Peripherals Limited (formerly known as Rashi Peripherals Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other

Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information in which are incorporated the Returns for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditor of the Companys branch located at Singapore.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of report of the branch auditor on separate financial statements of the branch referred to in the Other Matters section below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit evidence obtained by the branch auditor in terms of their report referred to in the Other Matter section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Supplier Rebates To assess accuracy and completeness of Supplier rebates, our principal procedures included the below: The Company is entitled to price support from the suppliers in the form of rebates. There are various types of rebate programmes, including but not limited to inventory volume promotion programs and price protection rebates, etc. with unique terms, transactions with different suppliers. The policy followed by the Company for such supplier calculation of supplier rebates involves a manual process. The Company tracks vendor promotional programs for discounts on a program-by-program basis. Once the program is implemented, the benefit of the program based on the actual volume is recorded as a receivable from vendors with a corresponding reduction in the cost of purchase of traded goods and carrying value of inventories. Accordingly, determination of the accuracy and completeness of rebates recorded, were areas of focus for our audit and were identified as one of the key audit matters. See note 1.3(xi) to the Obtained an understanding of the processes relating to recording of supplier rebates. Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting rebates with reference to the relevant accounting standards. Evaluated the design and implementation and tested operating effectiveness of controls, relating to recording of supplier rebates. Obtained the rebate tracker maintained by the Management and reconciled the same with the books of account to ensure whether eligible rebates have been considered and accurately captured for accounting in the reporting period. On a sample basis: a) Perused the schemes announced through various channels to assess the eligibility of the supplier rebates to be recorded. b) Verified the supplier rebate scheme workings with the underlying documents including scheme documents received from the vendors to test accuracy of the amount recorded. c) Performed review of the rebates recorded subsequent to the year end to validate the appropriateness of the rebates accrued and accounted as at the Balance Sheet date. d) Performed a trend analysis of the rebates accounted for various categories of purchases/ vendors and compared the same with the past periods and enquire into exceptions. e) Tested the vendor-wise reconciliation for selected vendors to identify unrecorded rebates, if any. f) Reviewed the ageing of rebate receivables and on a sample basis tested subsequent collections. Assessed the appropriateness of the presentation and disclosure of such rebates in the standalone financial statements. 2. Provision of Inventory To assess the valuation of Inventory, our principal procedures included the below: The Company is primarily engaged in the sale of Information and Communication Technology products (ICT) distribution business. However, due to rapid changes in technology, the short life cycle of electronic products, and the prices being highly affected by market fluctuation, there is a high risk of incurring inventory valuation losses. As managements judgement on determining net realisable value of inventory is relatively subjective and the amount of inventory is material to the standalone financial statements, we have considered provision for inventory as one of the key audit matters. See note 1.3(v) and 13 to the standalone financial statements. a) Obtained an understanding of the process followed by the Company in respect of the provisioning for inventory for net realisable value adjustments b) Obtained the Inventory ageing report and performed tests to validate the ageing. c) Evaluated the design and implementation and tested operating effectiveness of controls, relating to provisioning for inventory. d) Performed retrospective review of inventory ageing and obtained information related to aged inventory which has been subsequently liquidated, on a sample basis. e) Assessed whether the provisioning policy of the management has been determined on an appropriate basis and is applied in a manner consistent between comparative and current periods of the standalone financial statements and discuss with the management to test exceptions, if any. f) Assessed if the provision is adequate in comparison to the net realisable value of inventories. g) For selected samples, verified underlying documents to support accuracy of the net realisable value considered. h) Verified the workings to ascertain if the amount accounted as provision for inventory as at the reporting period is in accordance with the provisioning policy. i) Calculated the days since last sale for inventory items and item-wise inventory holding days to identify obsolete inventory, if any, and assess the adequacy of management provision for the same j) Assessed the appropriateness of the presentation and disclosure of such provisions in the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon n The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board report and Management Discussion and Analysis, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Board report and Management Discussion and Analysis is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identifiedabove when it becomes available, compare with the financial statements of the branch audited by the branch auditor to the extent it relates to this branch and, in doing so, place reliance on the work of the branch auditor and consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. Other information so far as it relates to the branch is traced from their financial statements audited by the branch auditor.

When we read the Board report and Management Discussion and Analysis, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the

Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

n Identifyandassesstherisksofmaterialmisstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

n

n

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting and completeness of policies used and the reasonableness of accounting

123 estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

n

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

n

n

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.Obtain sufficient appropriate regarding the financial information of the Company and its branch to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities or business activities included in the standalone financial statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entities or business activities included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by the branch auditor, such branch auditor remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant including any significant controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements of a branch included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements reflect total assets of 690.71 millions as at March 31, 2024 and total revenue of 1,753.94 millions for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements of the branch have been audited by audit evidence the branch auditor whose report have been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this branch and our report in terms of subsection (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid branch, is based solely on the report of such branch auditor.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of the report of the branch auditor on the separate financial statements of the branch, referred to in the Other Matter section above we report, to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the We consider information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received audit findings, from the Singapore branch not visited by in internal financial us except for matters stated in paragraph (j)(vi) below.

c) The report on the accounts of the branch office of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by branch auditor have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report.

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account and with the returns received from the Singapore branch not visited by us.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March

31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

With respect to a branch located outside India, reporting on the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to its financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls is not applicable as per the Act, being a branch located outside India.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 35 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note

46.4.1 to the financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 46.4.2 to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to

125 believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in note 55 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of

Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Such dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that audit trail was not enabled at the database level to log any direct changes.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report)

Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph h under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Rashi

Peripherals Limited (formerly known as Rashi Peripherals Private Limited) ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference tostandalonefinancialstatements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with and efficient conduct generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial

Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Rashi Peripherals Limited (formerly known as Rashi Peripherals Private Limited of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and

Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right to use assets.

The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment, so to cover all the items once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties of units in buildings which are freehold, (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Immovable properties of a unit in a building whose title deeds have been pledged as security for letter of credit, bank guarantee and overdraft facility are held in the name of the Company based on the confirmations directly received by us from lender.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use Assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder in 2015) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The inventories except for goods-in-transit, were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the

Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. In respect of goods in-transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories, when compared with the books of account.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, at various points of time during the year, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns comprising stock, book debt statements and statement of unhedged foreign currency exposure filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

iii. The Company has granted loans, unsecured, to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

a) The Company has provided loans during the year and details of which are given below;

( in millions) Particulars Loans A. Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Other Parties (Employees) 16.20 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: Other Parties (Employees) 10.25

The Company has not made any investments in and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to any entity during the year.

b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts are regular as per stipulation. This is in respect of interest free loans given to employees.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) During the year loan aggregating to 5.7 millions fell due from below mentioned party which has been extended during the year. The details of such loan that fell due and was extended during the year are given below:

Name of the party Aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Aggregate overdue amount settled by extension to same party ( in millions) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted during the year Znet Technologies Private Limited - 5.7* 35.21%

*Overdue amount of existing loan outstanding as on April 1, 2023.

No advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause

(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. Having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Custom, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities though there has been a delay in respect of remittance of Employees State Insurance Fund, Professional Tax and Tax Deducted at Source and Kerela welfare fund.

We have been informed that the provisions of the Service Tax, Sales Tax, duty of Excise and Value added tax are not applicable to the Company.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Custom, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31 March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Total Amount ( in millions) Amount paid under Protest ( in millions) Unpaid Amount ( in millions) State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax High Court of Delhi FY 2017-18 to 2.20 - 2.20 FY 2020-21 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Office of the Superintendent, CGST & Central Excise, Range- II A, Guwahati FY 2018-19 1.35 - 1.35 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Office of the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Ranchi F.Y 2019-20 0.41 - 0.41 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Office of the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Ranchi F.Y 2020-21 6.10 - 6.10 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Lucknow FY 2019-20 0.05 - 0.05 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Commercial Taxes Department - Deputy Commissioner (State Tax), Telangana F.Y 2019-20 0.29 - 0.29 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Commercial Taxes Department - Deputy Commissioner (State Tax), Telangana F.Y 2021-22 5.34 - 5.34 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Commercial Taxes Department - Deputy Commissioner (State Tax), Telangana F.Y 2017-18 0.15 - 0.15 Chapter V, The Finance Act 1994 Service Tax Office of Assistant Commissioner of Central Tax Division- VI Mumbai F.Y 2016-17 (upto April 17- June 17) 2.95 - 2.95 Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax FY 2015-16 0.20 - 0.20 Chapter V, The Finance Act 1994 Service Tax CESTAT F.Y 2007-08 to 109.49 3.78 105.71 FY 2016-17 Delhi Value Added Tax Value Added Tax Department of Trade and Taxes Government of NCT OF Delhi FY 2009-10 7.48 - 7.48 Delhi Value Added Tax Value Added Tax Department of Trade & Taxes, New Delhi FY 2007-08 0.07 - 0.07

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Total Amount ( in millions) Amount paid under Protest ( in millions) Unpaid Amount ( in millions) Delhi Value Added Tax Value Added Tax Department of Trade and Taxes Government of NCT OF Delhi March 2013 2.93 0.29 2.64 Delhi Value Added Tax Value Added Tax Department of Trade & Taxes Government of NCT of Delhi FY 2009-10 1.48 0.15 1.33 The Customs Act of 1962 Custom Duty CESTAT FY 2014-15 to 72.03 5.30 66.73 FY 2019-20 The Customs Act of 1962 Custom Duty Commissioner Appeals FY 2005-06 to 7.01 0.23 6.78 FY 2009-10 The Customs Act of 1962 DEPB License Central Excise, Customs & Service Tax Commissionerate Surat -I F.Y 2006-07 0.48 - 0.48 The Customs Act of 1962 DEPB License Commissioner OF Customs (Import-II) Mumbai F.Y 2005-06 1.75 - 1.75 The Customs Act of 1962 Custom Duty COMMISSIONER OF CUSTOMS, AIR CARGO IMPORT, MUMBAI FY 2017-18 to 1,343.83 36.37 1,307.46 FY 2020-21 Value Added Tax Value Added Tax Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Raipur FY 2015-16 0.07 - 0.07 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Deputy Commissioner of State Tax FY 2022-2023 0.42 - 0.42 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY COMMISSIONER OF STATE TAX- LTU-547 FY 2019-2020 487.07 - 487.07 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Joint Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise- Mumbai East Commissionerate FY 2017-18 (July 2017 to March 2018) to FY 2020-21 72.42 1.13 71.29 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Office of the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Ranchi F.Y 2019-20 0.44 - 0.44 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes F.Y 2019-20 1,259.05 - 1,259.05 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax The Superintendent, CGST & CX, Range -IV, BBD Bag -Il, Division, Kolkata North Commissionerate FY 2017-18 (July 2017 to March 2018) to FY 2022-23 273.39 - 273.39

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Total Amount ( in millions) Amount paid under Protest ( in millions) Unpaid Amount ( in millions) Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC) FY 2017-18 0.17 - 0.17 Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC) FY 2019-20 9.38 - 9.38 Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Office of The Income Tax Officer Int Tax Ward 4(1)(2), Mumbai FY 2013-14 0.42 - 0.42 State Goods and Goods and Office of Assistant FY 2019-20 to 5.17 - 5.17 Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Service Tax Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Audit-I, Commissionerate, Chennai FY 2021-22 State Goods and Goods and Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Secunderabad STU-1: Secunderabad: Telangana FY 2018-19 0.08 - 0.08 Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Service Tax The Customs Act of 1962 Custom Duty Additional Commissioner of Customs, Appraising Group VA FY 2018-19 to 0.65 - 0.65 FY 2021-22 The Customs Act of 1962 Custom Duty Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Audit Commissionerate FY 2018-19 to 0.93 - 0.93 FY 2019-20 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Office of Deputy Commissioner (ST) STU-1 Secunderabad Division, Hyderabad FY 2019-20 45.71 - 45.71 Maharashtra Goods and Service Tax/ Central Goods and Services Tax and Integrated Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Asst Commissioner of State Tax (D-005) Investigation-A FY 2018-19 to FY 2021-22 235.31 - 235.31 Maharashtra Goods and Service Tax/ Central Goods and Services Tax and Integrated Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax First Appellate Authority FY 2017-2018 (July 2017 to March 2018) 118.25 5.48 112.77 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes FY 2021-2022 8.78 - 8.78

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Total Amount ( in millions) Amount paid under Protest ( in millions) Unpaid Amount ( in millions) State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax The Office of the Commissioner of GST & CE (Appeals-I) FY 2017-18 to FY 19-20 (July 2017 to March 2020) 3.08 0.28 2.80 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Secunderabad STU-1: Secunderabad: Telangana F.Y 2018-19 0.02 - 0.02 State Goods and Service Tax/Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Deputy Commissioner (ST)STU1(FAC) Secunderabad Division, Hyderabad FY 2017-2018 (July 2017 to March 2018) 0.04 - 0.04

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the

Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company did not have any associate or joint venture during the year.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company did not have any associate or joint venture during the year.

x. a) In our opinion, moneys raised by way of initial public offer during the year, have been, prima facie, applied by the Company for the purposes for which they were raised other than unutilised moneys amounting to 86.11 millions pending application. During the year the Company has not raised moneys by way of further public offer (including debt instruments).

b) The Company has made private placement of shares during the year. For such allotment of shares, the Company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the funds raised have been, prima facie, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the funds were raised. The Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year.

xi. a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto (April 2023 to December 2023) and the internal audit report where issued after the balance sheet date covering the period January, 2024 to 31 March, 2024 for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause

(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in

Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b) In respect of the ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount, to a Special account before the date of this report and within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with the provisions of Section 135(6) of the Act.