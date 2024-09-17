|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Approved convening of 35t Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, through Video Conference (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Outcome and summary of Proceeding of the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on September 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024) Enclosed herewith Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024)
