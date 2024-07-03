Rashi Peripherals Ltd Summary

Rashi Peripherals Limited was incorporated as Rashi Peripherals Private Limited at Mumbai, as a Private Limited Company dated March 15, 1989 by ROC at Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of the Company got changed to Public Limited Company reflecting the name to Rashi Peripherals Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 4, 2022. The Company was founded by Mr. Suresh Kumar Pansari and Mr. Krishna Kumar Choudhary in 1989. The Company operates in the Information and Communication Technology Product (ICT) Distribution Business as well as after sale services of Information Technology Products. The Company has an operating branch in Singapore. It works with two subsidiaries viz. Znet Technologies Private Limited in India and Rashi Peripherals Pte Ltd. in Singapore. It distribute a range of ICT products such as personal computing, mobility, enterprise, embedded solutions, components, lifestyle, storage and memory devices, UPS and accessories, manufactured by global technology brands. It distribute cloud computing solutions as well.The Company primarily operate business under two verticals which includes, Personal Computing, Enterprise and Cloud Solutions (PES) and Lifestyle and IT essentials (LIT). Under Personal Computing, Enterprise and Cloud Solutions (PES) vertical, it distribute personal computing devices, enterprise solutions, embedded designs/ products and cloud computing. Under Lifestyle and IT essentials (LIT), it includes distribution of products such as components that include graphic cards, central processing units (CPUs) and motherboards; i) storage and memory devices; lifestyle peripherals and accessories that include keyboard, mice, web cameras, monitors, wearables, casting devices, fitness trackers and gaming accessories; power equipment such as UPS and invertor; and networking and mobility devices.The Company was incorporated in 1989 and has more than 34 years of experience in distribution of ICT products in India. It commenced operations with manufacturing of peripherals. With the liberalization of the Indian IT sector in 1991, it transitioned to distribution of ICT products of global technology brands in India. It has been instrumental in facilitating the entry of a number of global technology brands and were among the selected players that led the formalization of the fragmented and unorganized ICT products distribution in India. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had branches in 50 cities that operate as sales centers, service centers and warehouses. The Company made an Initial Public Offer by raising Rs 600 Crore by issue of 48,23,151 fresh equity shares in February, 2024. The Company launched the Embedded Application Lab in Bengaluru office, effective on May 15, 2024.