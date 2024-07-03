iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarthak Industries Ltd Share Price

20
(26.98%)
Sep 5, 2012

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20
  • Day's High20
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close15.75
  • Day's Low20
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E18.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.49
  • EPS1.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.58
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sarthak Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

20

Prev. Close

15.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

20

Day's Low

20

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

44.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.58

P/E

18.91

EPS

1.62

Divi. Yield

0

Sarthak Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sarthak Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sarthak Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.27%

Non-Promoter- 63.72%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sarthak Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.29

9.29

6.97

6.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.92

29.52

32.53

30.64

Net Worth

40.21

38.81

39.5

37.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

133.54

95.56

120.43

161.12

yoy growth (%)

39.74

-20.65

-25.25

64.77

Raw materials

-121.3

-87.17

-115.07

-153.68

As % of sales

90.83

91.22

95.54

95.38

Employee costs

-2.6

-2.55

-2.12

-2.86

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.94

5.09

2.15

1.71

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.44

-0.65

-0.54

Tax paid

-0.84

-1.29

-0.39

-0.3

Working capital

-7.28

13.93

11.76

-7.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.74

-20.65

-25.25

64.77

Op profit growth

407.34

-30.43

-185.41

-224.71

EBIT growth

-38.55

61.32

12.1

23.85

Net profit growth

-22.78

54.33

24.22

72.22

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sarthak Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,474.45

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.3

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

742.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.27

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.72

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sarthak Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Udesh Dassani

Independent Director

Vijay Rathi

Director

Sartajsing Chhabra

Whole-time Director

Yogender Mohan Sharma

Director

Deepika Arora

Independent Director

Nimishek Ved

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Riya Bhandari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sarthak Industries Ltd

Summary

Sarthak Industries Ltd was incorporated on December 23, 1982 as Private Limited Company in the name of Malav Metals Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was also changed to Avanti LPG (India) Limited by Special Resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on November 17, 1994 a certificate to that effect has been issued on 16.12.1994. The Company further changed its name to Sarthak Industries Limited and its present Registrar of Companies is Mumbai. The Company went to public during the year 1996 to raise funds for expansion.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of LPG Cylinders at works situated at Industrial Area, Pithampur, Dist. Dhar (M.P.) The LPG Cylinders are supplied to Oil Companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and also to private companies. At present, the company is having manufacturing capacity of 7 lacs cylinders per annum. Apart from manufacturing activities, it also undertake trading activities on opportunity basis time to time.
Company FAQs

What is the Sarthak Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sarthak Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarthak Industries Ltd is ₹18.58 Cr. as of 05 Sep ‘12

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sarthak Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sarthak Industries Ltd is 18.91 and 0.68 as of 05 Sep ‘12

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sarthak Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarthak Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarthak Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 05 Sep ‘12

What is the CAGR of Sarthak Industries Ltd?

Sarthak Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -15.97%, 6 Month at -23.97%, 3 Month at -4.76% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sarthak Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sarthak Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.