SectorTrading
Open₹20
Prev. Close₹15.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹20
Day's Low₹20
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹44.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.58
P/E18.91
EPS1.62
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.29
9.29
6.97
6.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.92
29.52
32.53
30.64
Net Worth
40.21
38.81
39.5
37.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
133.54
95.56
120.43
161.12
yoy growth (%)
39.74
-20.65
-25.25
64.77
Raw materials
-121.3
-87.17
-115.07
-153.68
As % of sales
90.83
91.22
95.54
95.38
Employee costs
-2.6
-2.55
-2.12
-2.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.94
5.09
2.15
1.71
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.44
-0.65
-0.54
Tax paid
-0.84
-1.29
-0.39
-0.3
Working capital
-7.28
13.93
11.76
-7.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.74
-20.65
-25.25
64.77
Op profit growth
407.34
-30.43
-185.41
-224.71
EBIT growth
-38.55
61.32
12.1
23.85
Net profit growth
-22.78
54.33
24.22
72.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,474.45
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.3
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
742.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.27
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.72
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Udesh Dassani
Independent Director
Vijay Rathi
Director
Sartajsing Chhabra
Whole-time Director
Yogender Mohan Sharma
Director
Deepika Arora
Independent Director
Nimishek Ved
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Riya Bhandari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sarthak Industries Ltd
Summary
Sarthak Industries Ltd was incorporated on December 23, 1982 as Private Limited Company in the name of Malav Metals Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was also changed to Avanti LPG (India) Limited by Special Resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on November 17, 1994 a certificate to that effect has been issued on 16.12.1994. The Company further changed its name to Sarthak Industries Limited and its present Registrar of Companies is Mumbai. The Company went to public during the year 1996 to raise funds for expansion.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of LPG Cylinders at works situated at Industrial Area, Pithampur, Dist. Dhar (M.P.) The LPG Cylinders are supplied to Oil Companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and also to private companies. At present, the company is having manufacturing capacity of 7 lacs cylinders per annum. Apart from manufacturing activities, it also undertake trading activities on opportunity basis time to time.
Read More
The Sarthak Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarthak Industries Ltd is ₹18.58 Cr. as of 05 Sep ‘12
The PE and PB ratios of Sarthak Industries Ltd is 18.91 and 0.68 as of 05 Sep ‘12
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarthak Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarthak Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 05 Sep ‘12
Sarthak Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -15.97%, 6 Month at -23.97%, 3 Month at -4.76% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.