Sarthak Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Industrial Structure and Developments

Your Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of LPG Cylinders. The LPG Cylinders are supplied to Oil Companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. etc. and also to Private Companies. Apart from this, Company is also engaged in trading of agri-commodities, non agri-commodities and other businesses on opportunity basis. As a major of diversification, the Company also decided to enter into IT sector through acquisition by equity investment in existing IT Company. The Company searching out suitable investment opportunities in existing IT Sector Company.

During the year 2023-24, the Companys performance showing decreasing trend in turnover and in profitability as compared to last year. Looking at global economic slowdown and other factors, the performance of Company is satisfactory. The Management is hopeful that Companys future is bright in the coming years.

Opportunities and Threats

Accordingly as of 31 March 2024, based on the facts and circumstances existing as of that date, the Company does not anticipate any material uncertainties which affects its liquidity position and also ability to continue as a going concern. The management will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and assess its impact on the business of the Company.

Depending on market opportunities the Company is undertaking Merchant Trading activities of various commodities.

Based on the facts and circumstances existing as of that date, the Company does not anticipate any material uncertainties which affects its liquidity position and also ability to continue as a going concern. The management will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and assess its impact on the business of the Company.

The future performance of your Company would depend to a large extent on its ability to successful diversification, market of commodities. We are hopeful that through the combination of market developments and expansion activity, there will be healthy growth over the next few years.

Segment wise or product-wise performance

Your Company has identified two business segments in line with the Accounting Standard on Segment Reporting. These are:

Cylinders - Manufacturing and repairing of LPG cylinders Merchant Trading - Trading of various commodities, materials etc.

The segment wise performance in detail is given in Note No. 44 to the audited accounts of the Company as available in this Annual Report.

Outlook

Looking ahead to 2024, Indias economic activity and GDP growth are expected to remain resilient despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. As a result, India is poised to become one of the major economies in the world with a promising growth outlook. The Management is hopeful that in future, the Company will grow its manufacturing and trading activities and will get good orders for the manufacturing of cylinders as well as repairing of old cylinders.

Your Company anticipates sustained demand growth. The outlook for 2024 has been examined closely by your Company through the broad dimensions of demand drivers.

Risk and concerns

Profitability may be affected on account of competition from existing and prospective manufacturers of the Companys products. The Company is exposed to risks from Change in policy of similar companies which are major buyers for the Companys product, further increase in input costs, higher levies, and changes in Govt. Policies/laws of land, etc. may affect profitability of the Company.

Internal control system and their adequacy

The Company maintains adequate internal control systems, which provide reasonable assurance of recording the transactions of its operations in all material respects and of providing protection against significant misuse or loss of Company assets and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, etc.

The adequacy of the same has been reported by the statutory auditors of your Company in their report.

Financial Performance

The performance of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 is summarized below:

(Rs. in Lacs)

Balance Sheet As at March 31, 2024 As at March 31, 2023 a. Property, Plant and Equipment 382.23 429.57 b. Right-of-use assets 1.67 1.78 c. Capital Work-in-progress 149.38 149.38 d. Intangible assets 0.13 0.19 e. Financial assets 720.79 332.55 f. Deferred tax assets (net) 16.02 21.05 g. Other Non-current assets 276.50 1090.63 h. Current assets 3948.97 4867.63 i. Total Equity 4021.04 3881.24 j. Non- current liabilities 46.79 61.67 k. Current liabilities 1427.86 2949.87

Summarized Profit and Loss Account

(Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 3043.17 5827.58 Other Income 350.27 337.36 Profit/ (Loss) before Depreciation, Finance Cost, Exeptional items & Tax Expenses 206.34 268.12 Less: Depreciation 48.33 70.88 Profit/ (Loss) before Finance Cost, Exceptional Items and Tax Expenses 158.01 197.24 Less: Finance Cost 68.47 93.81 Profit/ (Loss) before Exceptional Items and Tax Expenses 89.54 103.43 Add/ (Less): Exceptional items - - Profit/ (Loss) before Tax Expenses 89.54 103.43 Less: Tax Expenses 21.94 27.53 Profit/ (Loss) after Taxation 67.60 75.90 Add/(Less): Other Comprehensive Income 72.20 (144.15) Total Comprehensive Income /(Loss) (4.60) (68.25) Balance brought forward from previous year 2952.06 3252.60 Amount available for appropriation 3091.86 3184.36 APPROPRIATION (Issue of bonus shares from securities premium account) __ 232.30 Amount Carried to Balance sheet 3091.86 2952.06 Paid Up Equity Share Capital 929.18 929.18 Earnings Per share [EPS] (Rs.10/- each) Basic & Diluted (in Rs.) 0.73 0.82

Material development in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front

Your Company considers the quality of its human resources to be the most important asset and constantly endeavors to attract and recruit best possible talent. Our training programs emphasize on general management perspective to business. The Company continues to empower its people and provide a stimulating professional environment to its officers to excel in their respective functional disciplines.

The industrial relations of the Company continue to remain harmonious and cordial with focus on improving productivity and quality.

The number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company as on 31.03.2024 is 20.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS ANALYSIS

Details of key financial ratios are as follows:

. Particulars FY 2024 FY 2023 Remarks 1 DEBTORS TURNOVER RATIO 2.93 3.38 Debtors turnover ratio decreased due to reduction in sales 2 INVENTORY TURNOVER RATIO 7.05 10.42 Inventory turnover ratio also decreased due to lower sales 3 INTEREST COVERAGE RATIO 16.68 14.16 Ratio increased during the year due to reduction in Interest cost 4 CURRENT RATIO 2.77 1.65 Current ratio improved during the year due to reduction in current liabilities. 5 DEBT EQUITY RATIO 0.04 0.08 Ratio improved due to reduction in outstanding loan. 6 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN (%) -6.32 -2.40% Reduction in operating ratio due to decrease in operating income 7 NET PROFIT MARGIN (%) 2.22% 1.30% Increased due to increase in other income during the year 8 RETURN ON NET WORTH (%) 1.68 1.96% Decreased due to lower profitability during the year.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.