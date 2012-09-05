Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
133.54
95.56
120.43
161.12
yoy growth (%)
39.74
-20.65
-25.25
64.77
Raw materials
-121.3
-87.17
-115.07
-153.68
As % of sales
90.83
91.22
95.54
95.38
Employee costs
-2.6
-2.55
-2.12
-2.86
As % of sales
1.94
2.66
1.76
1.77
Other costs
-6.88
-5.28
-2.45
-5.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.15
5.53
2.03
3.4
Operating profit
2.75
0.54
0.78
-0.91
OPM
2.06
0.56
0.64
-0.56
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.44
-0.65
-0.54
Interest expense
-0.91
-1.19
-1.73
-1.75
Other income
1.76
6.18
3.76
4.92
Profit before tax
2.94
5.09
2.15
1.71
Taxes
-0.84
-1.29
-0.39
-0.3
Tax rate
-28.83
-25.53
-18.52
-17.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.09
3.79
1.75
1.41
Exceptional items
0
-1.08
0
0
Net profit
2.09
2.7
1.75
1.41
yoy growth (%)
-22.78
54.33
24.22
72.22
NPM
1.56
2.83
1.45
0.87
