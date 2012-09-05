iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarthak Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20
(26.98%)
Sep 5, 2012

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

133.54

95.56

120.43

161.12

yoy growth (%)

39.74

-20.65

-25.25

64.77

Raw materials

-121.3

-87.17

-115.07

-153.68

As % of sales

90.83

91.22

95.54

95.38

Employee costs

-2.6

-2.55

-2.12

-2.86

As % of sales

1.94

2.66

1.76

1.77

Other costs

-6.88

-5.28

-2.45

-5.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.15

5.53

2.03

3.4

Operating profit

2.75

0.54

0.78

-0.91

OPM

2.06

0.56

0.64

-0.56

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.44

-0.65

-0.54

Interest expense

-0.91

-1.19

-1.73

-1.75

Other income

1.76

6.18

3.76

4.92

Profit before tax

2.94

5.09

2.15

1.71

Taxes

-0.84

-1.29

-0.39

-0.3

Tax rate

-28.83

-25.53

-18.52

-17.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.09

3.79

1.75

1.41

Exceptional items

0

-1.08

0

0

Net profit

2.09

2.7

1.75

1.41

yoy growth (%)

-22.78

54.33

24.22

72.22

NPM

1.56

2.83

1.45

0.87

