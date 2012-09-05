Sarthak Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.94
5.09
2.15
1.71
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.44
-0.65
-0.54
Tax paid
-0.84
-1.29
-0.39
-0.3
Working capital
-7.28
13.93
11.76
-7.41
Other operating items
Operating
-5.85
17.27
12.86
-6.54
Capital expenditure
0.69
-11.49
-13.11
-1.48
Free cash flow
-5.16
5.78
-0.24
-8.02
Equity raised
56.12
50.04
46.88
46.16
Investing
1.12
-0.84
-0.61
3.31
Financing
0.35
12.01
18.72
16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52.43
66.99
64.74
57.45
No Record Found
