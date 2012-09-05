iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sarthak Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20
(26.98%)
Sep 5, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sarthak Industries Ltd

Sarthak Industri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.94

5.09

2.15

1.71

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.44

-0.65

-0.54

Tax paid

-0.84

-1.29

-0.39

-0.3

Working capital

-7.28

13.93

11.76

-7.41

Other operating items

Operating

-5.85

17.27

12.86

-6.54

Capital expenditure

0.69

-11.49

-13.11

-1.48

Free cash flow

-5.16

5.78

-0.24

-8.02

Equity raised

56.12

50.04

46.88

46.16

Investing

1.12

-0.84

-0.61

3.31

Financing

0.35

12.01

18.72

16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

52.43

66.99

64.74

57.45

Sarthak Industri : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sarthak Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.