Sarthak Industries Ltd Board Meeting

20
(26.98%)
Sep 5, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Sarthak Industri CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
SARTHAK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter /Nine Months ended 31st December 2024 and any other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board. Please find attached the unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2024 with limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
SARTHAK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and any other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board. With reference to subject mentioned above and our submission dated 07th November, 2024 regarding intimation of Board Meeting, please note that due to typo error in subject line the date of board meeting wrongly mentioned 14th August, 2024 in place of 14th November, 2024. Please read the subject line Board Meeting intimation for Board Meeting to be held on 14th November, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
SARTHAK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board. Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.08.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held on 03.08.2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
SARTHAK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024. Please find attached the audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. The same is approved by the board of directors at their meeting held on 29.05.2024. The Board of directors in their meeting held on 29.05.2024 appointed secretarial auditors for FY 2023-24 and internal auditors for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SARTHAK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Further as intimated earlier vide our intimation dated 27th December 2023 the trading window of the company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 & Code of Conduct framed there under has been closed w.e.f. 01st January 2024 for all designated persons (as defined in the code) of the Company till the closure of 48 hours after the announcement/declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please find attached results for quarter ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.04.2024. The board in their meeting held on 13.04.2024 took note on cessation from the directorship due to completion of second term of independent director Mr. Udesh Dassani. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/04/2024)

