Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

SARTHAK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter /Nine Months ended 31st December 2024 and any other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board. Please find attached the unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2024 with limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SARTHAK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and any other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board. With reference to subject mentioned above and our submission dated 07th November, 2024 regarding intimation of Board Meeting, please note that due to typo error in subject line the date of board meeting wrongly mentioned 14th August, 2024 in place of 14th November, 2024. Please read the subject line Board Meeting intimation for Board Meeting to be held on 14th November, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

SARTHAK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board. Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.08.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held on 03.08.2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

SARTHAK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024. Please find attached the audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. The same is approved by the board of directors at their meeting held on 29.05.2024. The Board of directors in their meeting held on 29.05.2024 appointed secretarial auditors for FY 2023-24 and internal auditors for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024