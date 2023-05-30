To,

The Members of

Sarthak Industries Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements ofSarthak Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balancesheet as at 31 March 2024 and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31 March, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: The Company operates in multiple jurisdictions and is subject to periodic challenges by local tax authorities on a range of tax matters during the normal course of business including direct and indirect tax matters. These involve significant management judgment to determine the possible outcome of the uncertain tax positions, consequently having an impact on related accounting and disclosures in the financial statements. Obtained understanding of key uncertain tax positions; and We along with our internal tax experts Read and analysed select key correspondences, external legal opinions / consultations by management for key uncertain tax positions; Discussed with appropriate senior management and evaluated managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the tax provisions; and Assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023 are based on the financial statements

audited by the predecessor auditor whose report for the year ended 31 March, 2023 dated 30.05.2023 expressed a unmodified opinion on those financial statements.

Our opinion on the financial statements above is not modified in respect of these matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of

sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in

paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were

necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our

examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph g(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in

Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the

Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board

of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section

164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating

effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit

and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note

34 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long term contract including derivative contract for which there were any material

foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund

by the Company.

iv. (A) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned

or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any

other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or

otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(B) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the

Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether

recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(C) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come

to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (iv) (A) and (iv) (B) contain any

material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid dividend during the year hence provision of Section 123 of the Act not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its

books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year

for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwareexcept that stock register maintained manually and Register for

property plant and equipment maintained in excel sheet and has no audit trail. Further, during the course of our audit we did

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g)

of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record

retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

h. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, In our opinion and

according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the

current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Ashok Khasgiwala& Co. LLP Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 000743C/C400037) CA Ashok Khasgiwala Partner Date: 29 May, 2024 M. No. 070288 Place: Indore UDIN: 24070288BKILMN7736

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph (1) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even

date to the members of Sarthak Industries Limitedon the financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024. I. a. A.The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-to-use assets.

B.The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a phased program for physical verification of the PPE for all locations. Physical verification of the assets has been carried out during the year pursuant to the programme which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory have been noticed. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties whether the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including right-to-use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and as explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. The coverage and procedures of physical verification of the inventories followed by the management is appropriate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. On the basis of our examination of the records, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory was noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records.

b. During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account.

iii.During the year the company has not,given any guaranteeor provided any security or granted any advance in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in partnership firm,granted unsecured loan to Three companies in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

Rs. in Lacs Particulars Loans Investment Aggregate amount granted/provided/invested during the year (i) Associate Entity / Subsidiary / JV - (ii) Others 1438.07 347.00 Balance outstanding as at year end in respect of above (i) Associate Entity / Subsidiary / JV - (ii) Others 2604.68 304.54

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, in our opinion, the terms and condition of the investments made and loans granted are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest is stipulated and repayment or receipts are regular.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amount is not overdue in respect of any loans or advances in the nature of loan from any party as at the year end.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans granted and investments made. The company has not provided any security or granted any guarantee in terms of section 185 and 186 of the Act.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules, framed there under. As informed to us no Order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed statutory

dues in arrears, as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except detailed as follows :

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Involved Rs. In lacs # Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 1.22 2009-10 MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board Bombay Sales Tax Act, 1959 Sales Tax 8.39 1998-99 High Court Mumbai. Bombay Sales Tax Act, 1959 Sales Tax 39.35 2001-02 Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal,Mumbai. Guajarat Sales Tax Act, 1969 Sales Tax 1664.42 2003-04 Gujarat Sales Tax Tribunal Ahemadabad Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 842.07 2003-04 Gujarat Sales Tax Tribunal Ahemadabad Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 609.21 FY 2011-12 CIT (Appeal) CompetetionCommission of Penalty 19.49 2013-14 NCLAT India

# Net of amount deposited Rs. 171.40 lacs.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) and hence reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. a. According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender and hence reporting under para 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The company is not declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us,company has not raised any term loan during the year.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purpose.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has no subsidiary, joint venture or associate company. In our opinion provision of para 3 (ix)(e) is not applicable.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. In our opinion provision of para 3 (ix)(f) is not applicable.

x. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us,the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi. a. During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the company noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company is not a Nidhi Company therefore, the provision of para 3 (xii) (a) , (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the books of account, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence the provision of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi. a. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 therefore, the provision of para 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the company for the year under audit.

b. The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year therefore, the provision of para 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

c. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

Therefore, the provision of para 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

d. The Group has no CIC.Therefore, the provision of para 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii.There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly reporting under para 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us provisions of section 135 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Therefore the provision of para 3 (xx) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

For Ashok Khasgiwala& Co. LLP Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 000743C/C400037) CA Ashok Khasgiwala Partner th Date: 29 May, 2024 M. No. 070288 Place: Indore UDIN: 24070288BKILMN7736

Annexure B To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Sarthak Industries Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sarthak Industries Limited as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.