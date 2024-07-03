iifl-logo-icon 1
Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price

3.19
(-4.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.36
  • Day's High3.39
  • 52 Wk High7.57
  • Prev. Close3.35
  • Day's Low3.18
  • 52 Wk Low 2.85
  • Turnover (lac)65.14
  • P/E37.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.59
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)340.59
  • Div. Yield0
Integra Essentia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Integra Essentia Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

1 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

1 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Integra Essentia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Integra Essentia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:54 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.53%

Institutions: 0.52%

Non-Institutions: 83.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Integra Essentia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

91.41

45.7

10.9

10.9

Preference Capital

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Reserves

25.5

29.64

-40.01

-41.1

Net Worth

116.94

75.37

-29.08

-30.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.01

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.6

-1.97

-2.03

-2.18

Depreciation

-0.18

-1.5

-1.5

-1.5

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.38

-0.64

-0.27

-0.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-51.84

33.8

-36.78

-47.13

EBIT growth

-79.78

-3.53

-7.88

-12.19

Net profit growth

-95.48

559.39

-7.04

0.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

277.27

241.41

68.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

277.27

241.41

68.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

18.5

4.15

0.08

Integra Essentia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Integra Essentia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vishesh Gupta

Whole-time Director

Manoj Kumar

Independent Director

Gunjan Jha

Independent Director

Mansi Gupta

Independent Director

Sony Kumari

Independent Director

Komal Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Kumar

Whole Time Director & CEO

DEEPAK GUPTA

Additional Director

Puneet Ralhan

WTD & Additional Director

Shweta Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Integra Essentia Ltd

Summary

Integra Essentia Limited was earlier incorporated as Five Star Mercantile Limited on August 5, 2007. Thereafter, the Company name was changed from Five Star Mercantile Limited to Integra Garments And Textiles Limited on August 12, 2013 and further renamed to Integra Essentia Limited from Integra Garments and Textiles Limited effective on February 16, 2022 issued by the RoC, NCT Delhi. In 2012-13, following the approval from the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between the Morarjee Textiles Limited (MTL), the Company and Morarjee Holdings Private Limited (MHPL), the Integra Division pertaining to Garment Manufacturing Undertaking was transferred by Morarjee Textiles Limited to the Company as a going concern and the said Scheme became effective on July 17, 2012. As a consideration, one fully paid Equity Share of Rs. 3/- each of the Company was issued and allotted for every one fully paid Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each held in MTL.During the year 2020-21, Companys erstwhile promoters, namely, (i) Ms. Urvi Ashok Piramal (ii) Mr. Rajeev Ashok Piramal, (iii) Mr. Nandan Ashok Piramal, (iv) Mr. Harshvardhan Ashok Piramal, (v) Ms. Kalpana Singhania, and (vi) Ashok Piramal Group Textiles Trust of the Company and Morarjee Goculdas Spining and Weaving Co. Ltd entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Mr. Vishesh Gupta to sell / transfer their entire shareholding i.e. 2,30,90,657 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value Rs
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Integra Essentia Ltd share price today?

The Integra Essentia Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Integra Essentia Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integra Essentia Ltd is ₹340.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Integra Essentia Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Integra Essentia Ltd is 37.33 and 2.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Integra Essentia Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integra Essentia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integra Essentia Ltd is ₹2.85 and ₹7.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Integra Essentia Ltd?

Integra Essentia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 131.85%, 3 Years at 64.69%, 1 Year at -35.70%, 6 Month at -15.62%, 3 Month at -9.21% and 1 Month at 10.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Integra Essentia Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Integra Essentia Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.98 %
Institutions - 0.53 %
Public - 83.50 %

