Summary

Integra Essentia Limited was earlier incorporated as Five Star Mercantile Limited on August 5, 2007. Thereafter, the Company name was changed from Five Star Mercantile Limited to Integra Garments And Textiles Limited on August 12, 2013 and further renamed to Integra Essentia Limited from Integra Garments and Textiles Limited effective on February 16, 2022 issued by the RoC, NCT Delhi. In 2012-13, following the approval from the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between the Morarjee Textiles Limited (MTL), the Company and Morarjee Holdings Private Limited (MHPL), the Integra Division pertaining to Garment Manufacturing Undertaking was transferred by Morarjee Textiles Limited to the Company as a going concern and the said Scheme became effective on July 17, 2012. As a consideration, one fully paid Equity Share of Rs. 3/- each of the Company was issued and allotted for every one fully paid Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each held in MTL.During the year 2020-21, Companys erstwhile promoters, namely, (i) Ms. Urvi Ashok Piramal (ii) Mr. Rajeev Ashok Piramal, (iii) Mr. Nandan Ashok Piramal, (iv) Mr. Harshvardhan Ashok Piramal, (v) Ms. Kalpana Singhania, and (vi) Ashok Piramal Group Textiles Trust of the Company and Morarjee Goculdas Spining and Weaving Co. Ltd entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Mr. Vishesh Gupta to sell / transfer their entire shareholding i.e. 2,30,90,657 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value Rs

