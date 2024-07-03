SectorTrading
Open₹3.36
Prev. Close₹3.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹65.14
Day's High₹3.39
Day's Low₹3.18
52 Week's High₹7.57
52 Week's Low₹2.85
Book Value₹1.59
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)340.59
P/E37.33
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
91.41
45.7
10.9
10.9
Preference Capital
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Reserves
25.5
29.64
-40.01
-41.1
Net Worth
116.94
75.37
-29.08
-30.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.01
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.6
-1.97
-2.03
-2.18
Depreciation
-0.18
-1.5
-1.5
-1.5
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.38
-0.64
-0.27
-0.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-51.84
33.8
-36.78
-47.13
EBIT growth
-79.78
-3.53
-7.88
-12.19
Net profit growth
-95.48
559.39
-7.04
0.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
277.27
241.41
68.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
277.27
241.41
68.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
18.5
4.15
0.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vishesh Gupta
Whole-time Director
Manoj Kumar
Independent Director
Gunjan Jha
Independent Director
Mansi Gupta
Independent Director
Sony Kumari
Independent Director
Komal Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Kumar
Whole Time Director & CEO
DEEPAK GUPTA
Additional Director
Puneet Ralhan
WTD & Additional Director
Shweta Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Integra Essentia Ltd
Summary
Integra Essentia Limited was earlier incorporated as Five Star Mercantile Limited on August 5, 2007. Thereafter, the Company name was changed from Five Star Mercantile Limited to Integra Garments And Textiles Limited on August 12, 2013 and further renamed to Integra Essentia Limited from Integra Garments and Textiles Limited effective on February 16, 2022 issued by the RoC, NCT Delhi. In 2012-13, following the approval from the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between the Morarjee Textiles Limited (MTL), the Company and Morarjee Holdings Private Limited (MHPL), the Integra Division pertaining to Garment Manufacturing Undertaking was transferred by Morarjee Textiles Limited to the Company as a going concern and the said Scheme became effective on July 17, 2012. As a consideration, one fully paid Equity Share of Rs. 3/- each of the Company was issued and allotted for every one fully paid Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each held in MTL.During the year 2020-21, Companys erstwhile promoters, namely, (i) Ms. Urvi Ashok Piramal (ii) Mr. Rajeev Ashok Piramal, (iii) Mr. Nandan Ashok Piramal, (iv) Mr. Harshvardhan Ashok Piramal, (v) Ms. Kalpana Singhania, and (vi) Ashok Piramal Group Textiles Trust of the Company and Morarjee Goculdas Spining and Weaving Co. Ltd entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Mr. Vishesh Gupta to sell / transfer their entire shareholding i.e. 2,30,90,657 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value Rs
Read More
The Integra Essentia Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integra Essentia Ltd is ₹340.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Integra Essentia Ltd is 37.33 and 2.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integra Essentia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integra Essentia Ltd is ₹2.85 and ₹7.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Integra Essentia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 131.85%, 3 Years at 64.69%, 1 Year at -35.70%, 6 Month at -15.62%, 3 Month at -9.21% and 1 Month at 10.20%.
