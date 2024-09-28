|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|1 Sep 2024
|Notice of 17 th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, September 27, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) along with Directors Report, Secretarial Audit Report, and Corporate Governance Report with certificates and other matters/items incidental thereto. Voting Results of the 17th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Clarification on proceedings of the 17th Annual General Meeting of shareholders on September 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024)
