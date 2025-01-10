iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Integra Essentia Ltd Balance Sheet

2.98
(-2.61%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Integra Essentia Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

91.41

45.7

10.9

10.9

Preference Capital

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Reserves

25.5

29.64

-40.01

-41.1

Net Worth

116.94

75.37

-29.08

-30.17

Minority Interest

Debt

7.35

28.45

28.72

28.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.25

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

124.54

103.82

-0.35

-1.58

Fixed Assets

37.79

40.04

0.01

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

35.63

19.92

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

49.16

38.37

-0.81

-1.64

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

39.04

10.35

7.9

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

87.04

85.1

8.54

0.1

Sundry Creditors

-46.68

-24.08

-14.43

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-30.24

-33

-2.82

-1.72

Cash

1.96

5.51

0.44

0.06

Total Assets

124.54

103.84

-0.36

-1.58

Integra Essentia : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Integra Essentia Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.