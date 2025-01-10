Integra Essentia Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
91.41
45.7
10.9
10.9
Preference Capital
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Reserves
25.5
29.64
-40.01
-41.1
Net Worth
116.94
75.37
-29.08
-30.17
Minority Interest
Debt
7.35
28.45
28.72
28.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.25
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
124.54
103.82
-0.35
-1.58
Fixed Assets
37.79
40.04
0.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
35.63
19.92
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
49.16
38.37
-0.81
-1.64
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
39.04
10.35
7.9
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
87.04
85.1
8.54
0.1
Sundry Creditors
-46.68
-24.08
-14.43
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-30.24
-33
-2.82
-1.72
Cash
1.96
5.51
0.44
0.06
Total Assets
124.54
103.84
-0.36
-1.58
