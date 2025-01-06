iifl-logo-icon 1
Integra Essentia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.19
(-4.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Integra Essentia FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.6

-1.97

-2.03

-2.18

Depreciation

-0.18

-1.5

-1.5

-1.5

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.38

-0.64

-0.27

-0.73

Other operating items

Operating

-1.16

-4.11

-3.8

-4.41

Capital expenditure

-24

0

0

-6

Free cash flow

-25.16

-4.11

-3.8

-10.41

Equity raised

-80.98

-51.86

-45.45

-40.89

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

57.04

62.63

68.13

67.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-49.11

6.65

18.87

16.41

