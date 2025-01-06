Integra Essentia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.6
-1.97
-2.03
-2.18
Depreciation
-0.18
-1.5
-1.5
-1.5
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.38
-0.64
-0.27
-0.73
Other operating items
Operating
-1.16
-4.11
-3.8
-4.41
Capital expenditure
-24
0
0
-6
Free cash flow
-25.16
-4.11
-3.8
-10.41
Equity raised
-80.98
-51.86
-45.45
-40.89
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
57.04
62.63
68.13
67.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-49.11
6.65
18.87
16.41
