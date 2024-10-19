Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Integra Essentia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday October 19 2024 at the Registered office of the Company inter-alia: i. to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; ii. to consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Saturday, October 19, 2024 at the registered office of the company, has considered, approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Results, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee, along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)

Change in Directorate: Appointment of Mr. Manoj Kumar Sharma Appointment of Ms. Shweta Singh Resignation of Mr. Arijit Kumar Ojha Outcome of Board meeting held on today i.e. August 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)

Integra Essentia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 19, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company, inter-alia: i. to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; ii. to consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, July 19, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia: 1. considered, approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated Results) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Copy of the same is attached herewith for your reference as Annexure-I. 2. considered and approved the following changes in the Board of Directors, Key Managerial Persons (KMPs) of the Company: a. Resignation of Mr. Puneet Ralhan (DIN:03588116) from the directorship of Company with immediate effect i.e., July 19, 2024. b. Resignation of Mr. Pankaj Sardana from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company w.e.f. July 18, 2024. (Resignation Letter Attached) c. Appointment of Mr. Manoj Kumar Sharma (DIN: 09665484), as Whole-time Director of the Company with immediate effect i.e., July 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR), 2015, as amended, we would like to inform you that pursuant to Letter of Offer (LOF) dated May 28, 2024, and in accordance with the finalization of the basis of allotment of the Rights Issue as approved by BSE Limited (BSE), the designated stock exchange for the Rights Issue, Merchant Bankers, and Registrar to the Issue, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. July 01, 2024 has considered and approved the allotment of 15,36,24,538 Fully Paid-up Rights Equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each at a price of Rs. 3.25/- per Rights Equity share (including premium of Rs. 2.25/- per share) to the eligible applicants. Subsequently, Post allotment, paid up capital of the Company stand increased to 106,76,90,544. All capitalized terms used herein but not defined shall have the meaning as described to such terms in the Letter of Offer (LOF) dated May 28, 2024.

Integra Essentia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 at the Registered office of the Company inter-alia: i. to consider and approve various matters relating to the Rights Issue including terms and conditions & Others This is in furtherance to outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (Board) dated November 27 2023 and subsequent shareholder approval via Postal Ballot Results dated December 29 2023 and Draft Letter of Offer dated February 26 2024 filed with the Stock Exchanges for obtaining requisite In Principal Approval for proposed Right Issue. ii. to consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Integra Essentia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Maam, In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company, inter-alia: i. to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; ii. to consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Quarterly Results for Quarter ended March 2024 Financial Results for Quarter ended March 2024 Appointment of M/s Kumar G & Co, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor Appointment of M/s. Niraj Kumar Vishwakarma & Associate as Internal Auditor of the company Corrigendum for Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024)

