iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd Share Price

61.79
(0.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:34:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62.99
  • Day's High62.99
  • 52 Wk High83.2
  • Prev. Close61.44
  • Day's Low61.12
  • 52 Wk Low 56.05
  • Turnover (lac)2.15
  • P/E12.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value63.67
  • EPS4.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)182.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

62.99

Prev. Close

61.44

Turnover(Lac.)

2.15

Day's High

62.99

Day's Low

61.12

52 Week's High

83.2

52 Week's Low

56.05

Book Value

63.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

182.88

P/E

12.59

EPS

4.88

Divi. Yield

0

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.11%

Non-Promoter- 41.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.65%

Custodian: 1.23%

Read More
Share Price

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.6

29.6

29.6

29.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

150.56

137.15

124.99

109.17

Net Worth

180.16

166.75

154.59

138.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

670.43

758.58

1,037.07

870.1

yoy growth (%)

-11.61

-26.85

19.18

17.89

Raw materials

-479.22

-492.39

-538.01

-577.22

As % of sales

71.47

64.91

51.87

66.33

Employee costs

-13.08

-18.7

-13.93

-12.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.64

20.11

23.08

17.89

Depreciation

-12.85

-11.87

-8.01

-7.4

Tax paid

-3.35

-5.41

-8.28

-6.24

Working capital

17.07

39.32

-56.93

32.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.61

-26.85

19.18

17.89

Op profit growth

-16.61

10.04

31.78

26.22

EBIT growth

-22.94

0.21

32.38

24.71

Net profit growth

-36.84

-0.65

27.03

19.82

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,048

1,149.05

1,034.89

676.19

760

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,048

1,149.05

1,034.89

676.19

760

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.97

2.49

2.7

1.79

2.2

View Annually Results

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maheshwari Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Vinay Maheshwari

Whole-time Director

Amit Maheshwari

Independent Director

Mukesh Agrawal

Independent Director

Ramnaresh Ramkalyan Kabra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Charmi Sohanlal Soni

Chairman & Managing Director

Neerajkumar Maheshwari

Non Executive Director

S Maheshwari

Independent Director

Punam Pushp Kumar Dhoot

Independent Director

Viraj Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maheshwari Logistics Ltd

Summary

Maheshwari Logistics Limited was originally incorporated at Vapi, in Gujarat as Maheshwari Logistics Limited, a Private Limited Company dated October 12, 2006. Subsequently, it converted into Public Company and the name of the Company was changed to Maheshwari Logistics Limited and a fresh Certification of Incorporation was issued to Company on December 05, 2016. At present, the Company is engaged in providing logistics services, supplying of non-coking coal, manufacturing of kraft paper and trading in a variety of papers. It has paper manufacturing facility in Gujarat and further has 6 branch offices in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Set up by Maheshwari and Kabra Group, the Company offers a diversified business model, covering three different sectors ranging from logistics services to fuel to paper. The Company started out with logistics services and developed a strong clientele network in the sector. It primarily offer full truck load freight services to large and medium size companies mainly across the state of Gujarat and Rajasthan. It has extended the logistics arm in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The Company has a fleet of more than 70 trucks with an association with more than 1,000 trucks though third parties through transportation services. It has also set up a full maintenance workshop for all vehicles at Nimbahera and Jamnagar.Along with logistics services, the Company ventured into trading of non-coking coal. It procure coal either through direct imports or through hig
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Maheshwari Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Maheshwari Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹61.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd is ₹182.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd is 12.59 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maheshwari Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd is ₹56.05 and ₹83.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd?

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.59%, 3 Years at -13.09%, 1 Year at -24.19%, 6 Month at -4.86%, 3 Month at -5.97% and 1 Month at -1.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Maheshwari Logistics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.