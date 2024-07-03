Summary

Maheshwari Logistics Limited was originally incorporated at Vapi, in Gujarat as Maheshwari Logistics Limited, a Private Limited Company dated October 12, 2006. Subsequently, it converted into Public Company and the name of the Company was changed to Maheshwari Logistics Limited and a fresh Certification of Incorporation was issued to Company on December 05, 2016. At present, the Company is engaged in providing logistics services, supplying of non-coking coal, manufacturing of kraft paper and trading in a variety of papers. It has paper manufacturing facility in Gujarat and further has 6 branch offices in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Set up by Maheshwari and Kabra Group, the Company offers a diversified business model, covering three different sectors ranging from logistics services to fuel to paper. The Company started out with logistics services and developed a strong clientele network in the sector. It primarily offer full truck load freight services to large and medium size companies mainly across the state of Gujarat and Rajasthan. It has extended the logistics arm in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The Company has a fleet of more than 70 trucks with an association with more than 1,000 trucks though third parties through transportation services. It has also set up a full maintenance workshop for all vehicles at Nimbahera and Jamnagar.Along with logistics services, the Company ventured into trading of non-coking coal. It procure coal either through direct imports or through hig

