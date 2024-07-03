Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹62.99
Prev. Close₹61.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.15
Day's High₹62.99
Day's Low₹61.12
52 Week's High₹83.2
52 Week's Low₹56.05
Book Value₹63.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)182.88
P/E12.59
EPS4.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.6
29.6
29.6
29.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
150.56
137.15
124.99
109.17
Net Worth
180.16
166.75
154.59
138.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
670.43
758.58
1,037.07
870.1
yoy growth (%)
-11.61
-26.85
19.18
17.89
Raw materials
-479.22
-492.39
-538.01
-577.22
As % of sales
71.47
64.91
51.87
66.33
Employee costs
-13.08
-18.7
-13.93
-12.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.64
20.11
23.08
17.89
Depreciation
-12.85
-11.87
-8.01
-7.4
Tax paid
-3.35
-5.41
-8.28
-6.24
Working capital
17.07
39.32
-56.93
32.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.61
-26.85
19.18
17.89
Op profit growth
-16.61
10.04
31.78
26.22
EBIT growth
-22.94
0.21
32.38
24.71
Net profit growth
-36.84
-0.65
27.03
19.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,048
1,149.05
1,034.89
676.19
760
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,048
1,149.05
1,034.89
676.19
760
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.97
2.49
2.7
1.79
2.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Vinay Maheshwari
Whole-time Director
Amit Maheshwari
Independent Director
Mukesh Agrawal
Independent Director
Ramnaresh Ramkalyan Kabra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Charmi Sohanlal Soni
Chairman & Managing Director
Neerajkumar Maheshwari
Non Executive Director
S Maheshwari
Independent Director
Punam Pushp Kumar Dhoot
Independent Director
Viraj Shah
Summary
Maheshwari Logistics Limited was originally incorporated at Vapi, in Gujarat as Maheshwari Logistics Limited, a Private Limited Company dated October 12, 2006. Subsequently, it converted into Public Company and the name of the Company was changed to Maheshwari Logistics Limited and a fresh Certification of Incorporation was issued to Company on December 05, 2016. At present, the Company is engaged in providing logistics services, supplying of non-coking coal, manufacturing of kraft paper and trading in a variety of papers. It has paper manufacturing facility in Gujarat and further has 6 branch offices in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Set up by Maheshwari and Kabra Group, the Company offers a diversified business model, covering three different sectors ranging from logistics services to fuel to paper. The Company started out with logistics services and developed a strong clientele network in the sector. It primarily offer full truck load freight services to large and medium size companies mainly across the state of Gujarat and Rajasthan. It has extended the logistics arm in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The Company has a fleet of more than 70 trucks with an association with more than 1,000 trucks though third parties through transportation services. It has also set up a full maintenance workshop for all vehicles at Nimbahera and Jamnagar.Along with logistics services, the Company ventured into trading of non-coking coal. It procure coal either through direct imports or through hig
The Maheshwari Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹61.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd is ₹182.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd is 12.59 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maheshwari Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd is ₹56.05 and ₹83.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maheshwari Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.59%, 3 Years at -13.09%, 1 Year at -24.19%, 6 Month at -4.86%, 3 Month at -5.97% and 1 Month at -1.00%.
