Maheshwari Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.64
20.11
23.08
17.89
Depreciation
-12.85
-11.87
-8.01
-7.4
Tax paid
-3.35
-5.41
-8.28
-6.24
Working capital
17.07
39.32
-56.93
32.33
Other operating items
Operating
13.5
42.14
-50.14
36.56
Capital expenditure
-0.48
54.92
11.83
38.32
Free cash flow
13.02
97.06
-38.31
74.88
Equity raised
229.31
201.99
175.34
155.23
Investing
0.54
-1.19
2.7
0
Financing
53.06
46.38
20.31
68.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.47
Net in cash
295.93
344.24
160.03
300.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.