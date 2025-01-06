iifl-logo-icon 1
Maheshwari Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

66.57
(8.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Maheshwari Logistics Ltd

Maheshwari Logi. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.64

20.11

23.08

17.89

Depreciation

-12.85

-11.87

-8.01

-7.4

Tax paid

-3.35

-5.41

-8.28

-6.24

Working capital

17.07

39.32

-56.93

32.33

Other operating items

Operating

13.5

42.14

-50.14

36.56

Capital expenditure

-0.48

54.92

11.83

38.32

Free cash flow

13.02

97.06

-38.31

74.88

Equity raised

229.31

201.99

175.34

155.23

Investing

0.54

-1.19

2.7

0

Financing

53.06

46.38

20.31

68.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.47

Net in cash

295.93

344.24

160.03

300.45

