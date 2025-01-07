iifl-logo-icon 1
Maheshwari Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

65.78
(-1.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:34:28 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

670.43

758.58

1,037.07

870.1

yoy growth (%)

-11.61

-26.85

19.18

17.89

Raw materials

-479.22

-492.39

-538.01

-577.22

As % of sales

71.47

64.91

51.87

66.33

Employee costs

-13.08

-18.7

-13.93

-12.87

As % of sales

1.95

2.46

1.34

1.47

Other costs

-135.55

-196.42

-438.72

-244.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.21

25.89

42.3

28.13

Operating profit

42.57

51.05

46.39

35.2

OPM

6.35

6.73

4.47

4.04

Depreciation

-12.85

-11.87

-8.01

-7.4

Interest expense

-19.32

-21.37

-18.31

-13.37

Other income

2.24

2.3

3.01

3.47

Profit before tax

12.64

20.11

23.08

17.89

Taxes

-3.35

-5.41

-8.28

-6.24

Tax rate

-26.57

-26.92

-35.89

-34.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.28

14.69

14.79

11.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.28

14.69

14.79

11.64

yoy growth (%)

-36.84

-0.65

27.03

19.82

NPM

1.38

1.93

1.42

1.33

