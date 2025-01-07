Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
670.43
758.58
1,037.07
870.1
yoy growth (%)
-11.61
-26.85
19.18
17.89
Raw materials
-479.22
-492.39
-538.01
-577.22
As % of sales
71.47
64.91
51.87
66.33
Employee costs
-13.08
-18.7
-13.93
-12.87
As % of sales
1.95
2.46
1.34
1.47
Other costs
-135.55
-196.42
-438.72
-244.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.21
25.89
42.3
28.13
Operating profit
42.57
51.05
46.39
35.2
OPM
6.35
6.73
4.47
4.04
Depreciation
-12.85
-11.87
-8.01
-7.4
Interest expense
-19.32
-21.37
-18.31
-13.37
Other income
2.24
2.3
3.01
3.47
Profit before tax
12.64
20.11
23.08
17.89
Taxes
-3.35
-5.41
-8.28
-6.24
Tax rate
-26.57
-26.92
-35.89
-34.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.28
14.69
14.79
11.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.28
14.69
14.79
11.64
yoy growth (%)
-36.84
-0.65
27.03
19.82
NPM
1.38
1.93
1.42
1.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.