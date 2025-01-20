iifl-logo-icon 1
Maheshwari Logistics Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.02

Op profit growth

-15.58

EBIT growth

-22.53

Net profit growth

-36.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.39

6.73

EBIT margin

4.75

5.46

Net profit margin

1.37

1.93

RoCE

11.29

RoNW

1.73

RoA

0.81

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.14

9.93

Dividend per share

0.5

0

Cash EPS

-1.2

1.9

Book value per share

46.88

87.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

23.75

7.07

P/CEPS

-61.97

36.84

P/B

1.59

0.8

EV/EBIDTA

7.43

6.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-27.69

-27.09

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

63.71

Inventory days

38.51

Creditor days

-38.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.66

-1.94

Net debt / equity

0.82

1.02

Net debt / op. profit

2.63

2.59

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.87

-64.78

Employee costs

-1.96

-2.47

Other costs

-20.76

-25.99

