Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.02
Op profit growth
-15.58
EBIT growth
-22.53
Net profit growth
-36.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.39
6.73
EBIT margin
4.75
5.46
Net profit margin
1.37
1.93
RoCE
11.29
RoNW
1.73
RoA
0.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.14
9.93
Dividend per share
0.5
0
Cash EPS
-1.2
1.9
Book value per share
46.88
87.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.75
7.07
P/CEPS
-61.97
36.84
P/B
1.59
0.8
EV/EBIDTA
7.43
6.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-27.69
-27.09
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
63.71
Inventory days
38.51
Creditor days
-38.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.66
-1.94
Net debt / equity
0.82
1.02
Net debt / op. profit
2.63
2.59
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.87
-64.78
Employee costs
-1.96
-2.47
Other costs
-20.76
-25.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.