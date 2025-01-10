Maheshwari Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.6
29.6
29.6
29.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
150.56
137.15
124.99
109.17
Net Worth
180.16
166.75
154.59
138.77
Minority Interest
Debt
239.22
206.72
176.75
141.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.15
8.3
7.36
6.64
Total Liabilities
428.53
381.77
338.7
286.64
Fixed Assets
163.91
143.78
124.37
113.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.87
5.16
2.24
2.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.38
0.27
0.13
0.13
Networking Capital
236.38
216.35
195.8
143.84
Inventories
132.52
108.77
89.23
79.99
Inventory Days
43.54
Sundry Debtors
142.87
139.85
133.85
118.78
Debtor Days
64.66
Other Current Assets
65.7
61.1
64.01
26.31
Sundry Creditors
-86.38
-79.84
-77.99
-68.83
Creditor Days
37.47
Other Current Liabilities
-18.33
-13.53
-13.3
-12.41
Cash
22
16.21
16.15
26.89
Total Assets
428.54
381.77
338.69
286.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.