Maheshwari Logistics Ltd Summary

Maheshwari Logistics Limited was originally incorporated at Vapi, in Gujarat as Maheshwari Logistics Limited, a Private Limited Company dated October 12, 2006. Subsequently, it converted into Public Company and the name of the Company was changed to Maheshwari Logistics Limited and a fresh Certification of Incorporation was issued to Company on December 05, 2016. At present, the Company is engaged in providing logistics services, supplying of non-coking coal, manufacturing of kraft paper and trading in a variety of papers. It has paper manufacturing facility in Gujarat and further has 6 branch offices in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Set up by Maheshwari and Kabra Group, the Company offers a diversified business model, covering three different sectors ranging from logistics services to fuel to paper. The Company started out with logistics services and developed a strong clientele network in the sector. It primarily offer full truck load freight services to large and medium size companies mainly across the state of Gujarat and Rajasthan. It has extended the logistics arm in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The Company has a fleet of more than 70 trucks with an association with more than 1,000 trucks though third parties through transportation services. It has also set up a full maintenance workshop for all vehicles at Nimbahera and Jamnagar.Along with logistics services, the Company ventured into trading of non-coking coal. It procure coal either through direct imports or through high seas purchases from other importers. It installed a screening plant in Vapi for sizing of imported as well as indigenous coal for customers. The paper journey of the Company began with trading of variety of papers. The Company ventured into manufacturing of Kraft Paper in 2015 by purchasing business vide a business transfer agreement dated September 30, 2015 from M/s. Daman Ganga Recycled Resources LLP in Vapi. In January 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 39,96,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 27.17 Crore.In 2023, the Company is formed with the main object to do the business of carriers/ transporters dealing in Papers, Board, M. G. Kraft Paper, Waste Paper, Kraft Paper, Writing Papers and all other Papers and Dealing in coal and Lignite etc.Additionally, the Company has presently divisions as: Transport Division, Trade Division and Manufacturing Division. The Company has carried on transportation business in the name of Maheshwari Logistics Limited, Maheshwari Logistics Limited- Fleet Division , business of dealing in coal, petcoke, diesel, waste paper in the name of Maheshwari Logistics Limited- Trade division and Maheshwari Logistics Limited- Waste Division, business of manufacturing of Recycled Kraft Paper in the name of Maheshwari Logistics Limited-Paper Division..