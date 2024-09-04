Maheshwari Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. Convening the 18 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing(VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means(OAVM) Maheshwari Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Maheshwari Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)