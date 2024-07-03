iifl-logo-icon 1
Le Merite Exports Ltd Share Price

275
(-2.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open282
  • Day's High283.5
  • 52 Wk High285
  • Prev. Close281.4
  • Day's Low275
  • 52 Wk Low 41
  • Turnover (lac)11
  • P/E426.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)645.73
  • Div. Yield0.07
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Le Merite Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

282

Prev. Close

281.4

Turnover(Lac.)

11

Day's High

283.5

Day's Low

275

52 Week's High

285

52 Week's Low

41

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

645.73

P/E

426.36

EPS

0.66

Divi. Yield

0.07

Le Merite Exports Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Le Merite Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Le Merite Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:33 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.05%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 26.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Le Merite Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.48

23.48

17.08

1.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.58

72.31

28.41

22.72

Net Worth

96.06

95.79

45.49

24.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

468.15

376.89

525.9

268.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

468.15

376.89

525.9

268.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.73

3.22

1.07

0.55

View Annually Results

Le Merite Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Le Merite Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Abhishek Lath

Chairman & Managing Director

Umashankar Lath

Executive Director

Sweta Lath

Independent Director

Jaydeep Purujit Mehta

Independent Director

Narendra Kumar Srivastava

Independent Director

Rohit Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarita Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Le Merite Exports Ltd

Summary

Le Merite Exports Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in name and style of Didwaniya Yarn Exports Private Limited on December 24, 2003 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further, name of the Company was changed to Le Merite Exports Private Limited and the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 02, 2004, upon change of name. Further, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Le Merite Exports Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 08, 2015. Abhishek Lath & Umashankar Lath are the Present Promoters of the Company.Le Merite Exports Limited, is a prominent name in the cotton yarn and greige fabrics manufacturing industry. Renowned globally, Le Merite has become a trusted brand in numerous yarn-importing countries. Le Merite Exports is Limited an ISO 9001:2015 certified company is vertically integrated into manufacturing and trading of textile products namely cotton yarn, greige fabric and finished fabric for domestic and export sales. The Company deal in diversified product portfolio to supply compact cotton yarn, combed carded & double yarn that are used in various forms for ultimate customers. Le Merite is a well-renowned & popular brand name in several yarn importing countries. The Company is a recognized 3 Star Export House and exports more than 20,000 tons of yarn annually. The
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Le Merite Exports Ltd share price today?

The Le Merite Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹275 today.

What is the Market Cap of Le Merite Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Le Merite Exports Ltd is ₹645.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Le Merite Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Le Merite Exports Ltd is 426.36 and 6.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Le Merite Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Le Merite Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Le Merite Exports Ltd is ₹41 and ₹285 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Le Merite Exports Ltd?

Le Merite Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 52.88%, 1 Year at 542.47%, 6 Month at 103.40%, 3 Month at 48.57% and 1 Month at 20.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Le Merite Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Le Merite Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.06 %
Institutions - 0.20 %
Public - 26.74 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Le Merite Exports Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

