Summary

Le Merite Exports Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in name and style of Didwaniya Yarn Exports Private Limited on December 24, 2003 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further, name of the Company was changed to Le Merite Exports Private Limited and the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 02, 2004, upon change of name. Further, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Le Merite Exports Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 08, 2015. Abhishek Lath & Umashankar Lath are the Present Promoters of the Company.Le Merite Exports Limited, is a prominent name in the cotton yarn and greige fabrics manufacturing industry. Renowned globally, Le Merite has become a trusted brand in numerous yarn-importing countries. Le Merite Exports is Limited an ISO 9001:2015 certified company is vertically integrated into manufacturing and trading of textile products namely cotton yarn, greige fabric and finished fabric for domestic and export sales. The Company deal in diversified product portfolio to supply compact cotton yarn, combed carded & double yarn that are used in various forms for ultimate customers. Le Merite is a well-renowned & popular brand name in several yarn importing countries. The Company is a recognized 3 Star Export House and exports more than 20,000 tons of yarn annually. The

