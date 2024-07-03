SectorTrading
Open₹282
Prev. Close₹281.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹11
Day's High₹283.5
Day's Low₹275
52 Week's High₹285
52 Week's Low₹41
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)645.73
P/E426.36
EPS0.66
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.48
23.48
17.08
1.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.58
72.31
28.41
22.72
Net Worth
96.06
95.79
45.49
24.43
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
468.15
376.89
525.9
268.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
468.15
376.89
525.9
268.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.73
3.22
1.07
0.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Abhishek Lath
Chairman & Managing Director
Umashankar Lath
Executive Director
Sweta Lath
Independent Director
Jaydeep Purujit Mehta
Independent Director
Narendra Kumar Srivastava
Independent Director
Rohit Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarita Mishra
Summary
Le Merite Exports Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in name and style of Didwaniya Yarn Exports Private Limited on December 24, 2003 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further, name of the Company was changed to Le Merite Exports Private Limited and the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 02, 2004, upon change of name. Further, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Le Merite Exports Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 08, 2015. Abhishek Lath & Umashankar Lath are the Present Promoters of the Company.Le Merite Exports Limited, is a prominent name in the cotton yarn and greige fabrics manufacturing industry. Renowned globally, Le Merite has become a trusted brand in numerous yarn-importing countries. Le Merite Exports is Limited an ISO 9001:2015 certified company is vertically integrated into manufacturing and trading of textile products namely cotton yarn, greige fabric and finished fabric for domestic and export sales. The Company deal in diversified product portfolio to supply compact cotton yarn, combed carded & double yarn that are used in various forms for ultimate customers. Le Merite is a well-renowned & popular brand name in several yarn importing countries. The Company is a recognized 3 Star Export House and exports more than 20,000 tons of yarn annually. The
The Le Merite Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹275 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Le Merite Exports Ltd is ₹645.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Le Merite Exports Ltd is 426.36 and 6.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Le Merite Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Le Merite Exports Ltd is ₹41 and ₹285 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Le Merite Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 52.88%, 1 Year at 542.47%, 6 Month at 103.40%, 3 Month at 48.57% and 1 Month at 20.82%.
