Your directors have the pleasure to present the 21st Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Results

The Financial Results of the Company?s performance for the year under review and those of the previous year are as follows: -

Particulars Standalone Consolidated March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Income From Operations 46,815.34 36,413.28 46,815.34 37,689.25 Other Income 370.93 311.04 373.38 321.66 Total Income 47,186.26 36,724.32 47,188.72 38,010.91 Expenses [Except 46,90891 35,813.52 46,910.86 37,505.79 Depreciation Expenses] Profit / (Loss) Before 277.36 910.80 277.86 505.12 Depreciation, Amortization and Taxation Provision For Depreciation 46.61 60.64 46.61 60.64 Profit / (Loss) Before Extra- Ordinary Items [Net of Tax Expenses] 230.69 850.16 231.25 444.48 Less: Extra-Ordinary Items [Net of Tax Expenses] - - - - Profit / (Loss) Before Tax 230.69 850.16 231.25 444.48 Less: Tax Expenses: - Current Tax 60.00 220.00 60.08 220.00 Deferred Tax (3.56) (5.51) (3.56) (5.51) Excess / Short Tax Provision - - - - W/off Profit / (Loss) before - - 174.73 229.99 Minority Interest Less: Minority Interest - - 0.21 (198.79) Profit / (Loss) After Tax 174.30 635.67 174.52 428.78 Paid-up Share Capital 2348.10 2348.10 2348.10 2348.10

COMPANY PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

During the year under review, your company reported the revenue from operation amounted to Rs. 46,815.34 lakh as against Rs. 36,413.28 lakh during the previous financial year 2022-23. The Net Profit of your Company, for the year amounted to Rs.174.30 lakh as against Rs. 635.67 lakh during the previous financial year 2022-23.

State Of Affairs

The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of textile products namely cotton yarn, greige fabric and finished fabric. There is no change in the business of the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Material Changes and Commitments Affecting Financial Position Between the End Of The Financial Year And Date Of The Report

There have been no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial position of the Company, that have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

Dividend

Your directors are pleased to recommend a final Dividend of 2% i.e., Paise 0.20 per Equity Share on the fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, the Dividend for the FY 2023-24 is Paise 0.20 per share and the total outflow towards dividend on Equity Shares for the year under review would be Rs. 46.96 Lakh. The Board continues to support a steady dividend policy and the recommended dividend in accordance with the Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company which is available on the website of the Company at the link: https://www.lemeriteexports.com/pdf/Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf Transfer to Reserve

The Company has not transferred any amount to the Reserves for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Capital Structure

The Authorised Share Capital of the company as on March 31, 2024, was Rs. 2500.00 Lakh divided into 2,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The paid-up equity shares capital of the company stood at Rs. 2348.10 Lakh consisting of 2,34,81,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each. During the year under review, the Company has not issued/allotted any shares.

Subsidiary / Joint Ventures / Associates

As on March 31, 2024, the Company has 2 subsidiary companies pursuant to the provisions of section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (accounts) rules, 2014, a statement containing salient features of financial statements of subsidiaries, associates and joint venture companies in form AOC-1 is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure ‘I? to this Report.

The Separate Audited Financial Statements in respect of each of the subsidiaries shall be kept open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company. The Company will also make available these documents upon request by any member of the company interested in obtaining the same. The Separate Audited Financial Statements in respect of each of the subsidiaries are also available on the website of the company at www.lemeriteexports.com. Extracts of Annual Return

As required under Section 134(3)(a) & Section 92(3) of the Act, the Annual Return is put up on the Company?s website and can be accessed at www.lemeriteexports.com & Extracts of the Annual Return in form MGT 9 for the Financial Year 2023-24 is uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.lemeriteexports.com

Directors? Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors state that: In the preparation of Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standard have been followed along with proper explanations relating to material departures. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reason-able and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year March 31, 2024, and the Profit or Loss of the Company for the period; The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and preventing and detecting fraud. The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024, on a going concern basis. the Directors had laid down Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Particulars of loans, guarantees and investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of the notes to the standalone financial statements forming a part of this Annual Report.

Fixed Deposits

According to Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has not invited/ accepted any deposits from the public during the year ended March 31, 2024. Hence, there were no unclaimed or unpaid deposits as on March 31, 2024.

Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

During the year under review, the provision of section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply as the company was not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government of India.

Internal Control Systems & Their Adequacy

Your Company has an adequate and effective Internal Control Mechanism in place which is commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations, to ensure efficient conduct of its operations, security of assets, prevention and detection of frauds/errors, accuracy and completeness of accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information as per its Management Information System (MIS). These controls have been designed to provide reasonable assurance about maintaining proper accounting controls for ensuring the reliability of financial reporting, monitoring of operations and protecting assets from unauthorized use or losses, and compliance with regulations. The Company has continued its efforts to align all its processes and controls with global best practices.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

The composition of the Board consists of the following persons:

Key Managerial Personnel

Mr. Umashankar Lath Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Abhishek Lath Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Sandeep Poddar Company Secretary and Compliance officer

Executive Directors

1. Mrs. Sweta Lath

Non-Executive, Independent Directors

1. Mr. Narendra Kumar Srivastava

2. Mr. Rohit Agarwal

3. Mr. Jaydeep Purujit Mehta

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company?s Articles of Association, Mr. Abhishek Lath, Managing Director and CFO of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible offer for re-appointment. The above re-appointment form part of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

Meetings of the Board

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and Secretarial Standard-1 issued by the Council of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government. During the year, 4 (Four) Board Meetings were held on the following dates: (i) May 29, 2023 (ii) September 07, 2023 (iii) November 06, 2023 (iv) March 02, 2024

The composition of the Board and the attendance details of the Members are given below:

Name of the Directors Category No. of Meetings Held Attended Mr. Umashankar Lath Chairman & Managing Director 4 2 Mr. Abhishek Lath Managing Director & CFO 4 4 Mrs. Sweta Lath Executive Director 4 4 Mr. Narendra Kumar Srivastava Non-Executive, Independent Director 4 3 Mr. Jaydeep Purujit Mehta Non-Executive, Independent Director 4 4 Mr. Rohit Agarwal Non-Executive, Independent Director 4 2

Independent Director?s Meeting

During the year under review, the Independent Directors met on March 02, 2024, inter alia, to discuss: Evaluation of the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole;

Evaluation of the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors. Evaluation of the quality, content, and timeliness of the flow of information between the Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties. All the Independent Directors were present at the Meeting except Mr. Rohit Agrawal Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Declaration by Independent Directors

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Grievance Redressal Mechanism [Sebi Complaints Redress System (SCORES)]: The investor complaints are processed in a centralized web-based complaints redress system. The salient features of this system are the centralized database of all complaints, online upload of Action Taken Reports\(ATRs) by the concerned companies and online viewing by investors of actions taken on the complaint and its current status. Your Company has been registered on SCORES and makes every effort to resolve all investor complaints received through SCORES or otherwise within the statutory time limit from the receipt of the complaint. The Company had received one complaint on the SCORES during the financial year 2023-24 and the same was resolved in the prescribed timeline.

AUDITORS? AND AUDITORS? REPORT

Statutory Auditors

M/s. Nagori Nuwal & Co., Chartered Accountant was appointed as the statutory auditor of the company. The Audit Report on the Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024, issued by M/s. Nagori Nuwal & Co., Chartered Accountants, is unmodified and does not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks. The information referred to in Auditor?s Report is self-explanatory and hence does not require any further clarification. The first proviso to section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been omitted vide section 40 of the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 notified on May 07, 2018. Therefore, it is not mandatory for the Company to place the matter relating to the appointment of a statutory auditor for ratification by members at every Annual General Meeting. Hence the Company has not included the ratification of statutory auditors in the Notice of AGM. During the Year under review, the Auditors have not reported any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Act.

Internal Auditor

The Company is having an internal audit department to test the adequacy and effectiveness of Internal Control Systems laid down by the Management and suggests improvement in the systems. Internal Audit Reports are discussed with the Management and are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. During the year, Companys Internal Controls were tested and no reportable weakness in the system was observed.

Secretarial Audit

The Board has appointed M/s. Vijay S. Tiwari & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, to carry out the Secretarial Audit pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure ‘II? to this Report.

Cost Records & Audit

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the business activities carried out by the Company.

Reporting of Frauds by Auditors

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, and Secretarial Auditors have not reported any instances of fraud committed in the Company by its officers or employees under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Awards And Recognition

Your Company has been conferred with the following awards and recognition during the year under review: -

1. Best Export Performance from STEPC for the year 2022-2023, Special Award in the Merchant Export Category.

2. The company has been honoured with the 9th Set of Exports Excellence Award in the Three Star Export House (MSME) - Gold category for Fiscal Year 2021-2022y from the Federation of Indian Exports Organisation (FIEO) in an award ceremony held on June 22, 2024 Committees of the Board The Company has constituted different Committees under the Board that are mandated under the Companies Act, 2013.

[I] Mandatory Committees (a) Audit Committee

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors oversees the Financial Statements and Financial Reporting before submission to the Board. The Audit Committee is responsible for the recommendation of the appointment, remuneration, performance and oversight of the Internal and Statutory Auditors. It reviews the Reports of the Internal Auditors and Statutory Auditors. The Senior Management

Personnel are invited to the meetings of the Audit Committee, along with the Head of Internal Audit. During the year under review, the Audit Committee met 4 (Four) times to deliberate on various matters. The Meetings were held on May 29, 2023, September 26, 2023, November 06, 2023, and March 02, 2024. The composition of the Committee and the attendance details of the Members are given below:

Name of the Directors Category No. of Meetings Held Attended Narendra Kumar Srivastava Chairman, Non-Executive, Independent Director 4 4 Jaydeep Purujit Mehta Member, Non-Executive, Independent Director 4 4 Abhishek Lath Member, Managing Director & CFO 4 4

(b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Your Company has constituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The functions of this Committee include identification of persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed as Senior Management, formulation of criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence, recommendations of their appointments to the Board, evaluation of every Director?s performance, formulation of Remuneration Policy to include recommendation of remuneration for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management. At present, there are 3 (Three) Members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, in which all are Non-Executive & Independent Directors. During the year under review, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee met once to deliberate on various matters. The Meeting was held on March 20, 2024. The composition Committee and the attendance details of the Members are given below:

Name of the Directors Category No. of Meetings Held Attended Narendra Kumar Srivastava Chairman, Non-Executive, Independent Director 1 1 Jaydeep Purujit Mehta Non-Executive, Independent Director 1 1 Rohit Agarwal Non-Executive, Independent Director 1 1

Remuneration Policy, Details of Remuneration and Other Terms of Appointment of Directors.

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee framed a Policy for Selection and Appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. This Policy inter-alia includes:

(i) Criteria of Selection of Non-Executive Directors

- Non-Executive Directors will be selected on the basis of Identification of Industry / subject leaders with strong experience. The advisory area and therefore the role may be defined for each independent director.

- The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall ensure that the Candidate identified for Appointment as a Director is not disqualified for Appointment under Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

- In case of Appointment of Independent Directors, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall satisfy itself with regard to the independent nature of the Directors vis a vis the Company so as to enable the Board to discharge its function and duties effectively.

(ii) Remuneration

- Pursuant to recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Approval of the Board of Directors, Independent Directors are entitled to sitting fees for attending Board Meetings and Committee Meetings within the overall limits prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, In addition, Independent Directors shall be entitled to receive reimbursement of expenses for participation in the Board/Committee Meetings.

(c) Stakeholders Relationship and Grievance Committee

Your Company has reconstituted the Stakeholders Relationship and Grievance Committee of the Company pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 which comprises of 4 (Four) Directors out of which Two are Non-executive Independent Directors and Two are Managing Directors of the Company. The committee is headed by Mr. Jaydeep Purujit Mehta. During the year under review, the Stakeholders Relationship and Grievance Committee met once on March 20, 2024, in order to take on note the Share Transfer / Transmission / Demat of Shares / Sub-Division as intimated by the RTA of the Company.

The composition of the Share Transfer and Stakeholders Relationship Committee is given below:

Name of the Directors Category No. of Meetings Held Attended Jaydeep Purujit Mehta Chairman, Non- Executive, Independent 1 1 Narendra Kumar Srivastava Non-Executive, Independent Director 1 1 Abhishek Lath Managing Director and CFO 1 - Umashankar Lath Chairman and Managing Director 1 -

Whistle Blower Policy and Vigil Mechanism

The Company has a robust vigil mechanism through its Whistle Blower Policy approved and adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 (10) of the Act and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations. The Policy provides protection to the directors, employees and business associates who report unethical practices and irregularities. Any incidents that are reported are investigated and suitable action is taken in line with the Whistle Blower Policy. However, no complaint of this nature has been received by the Audit Committee during the Fiscal year 2024. The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company can be accessed at the website of the Company at www.lemeriteexports.com.

Risk Management Policy

The Management has put in place adequate and effective system and manpower for the purposes of risk management. In the opinion of the Board, following would threaten the existence risk of the Company:

Staying one step ahead of risk

The Company has laid down a well-defined risk management mechanism covering the risk mapping and trend analysis, risk exposure, potential impact, and risk mitigation process. A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify, evaluate, manage and monitoring of both business and non-business risks.

APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During the year, no application was made or proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against the Company.

Orders passed by the Regulators

There have been no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Company?s operations in future.

Disclosures under Sexual Harassment of Women

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been constituted to consider & redress all sexual harassment complaints. The Company is committed to providing equal opportunities without regard to race, caste, sex, religion, color, nationality, disability, etc. All women associate (permanent, temporary, contractual and trainees) as well as any women visiting the Company?s office premises or women service providers are covered under this Policy. All employees are treated with dignity with a view to maintaining a work environment free of sexual harassment whether physical, verbal or psychological. During Fiscal year 2024, the Company has not received any complaints of sexual harassment.

Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption

The particulars of Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company.

Foreign Exchange Earnings Outgo

During the period under review, there was Rs.33,003.61 lakhs Foreign Exchange Earnings and Rs.223.75 lakhs Foreign Exchange Outflow.

Managerial Remuneration and Particulars of Employees

The Disclosures with respect to the Remuneration of Directors and Employees as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 along with, a statement containing particulars of Employees as required under Section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure “III” and form part of this report.

Particulars of Contracts and Arrangements with Related Parties

All related party transactions are entered on an arm?s length basis, in the ordinary course of business and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Accordingly, no transactions are being reported in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. However, the details of the transactions with the Related Party are provided in the Company?s financial statements in accordance with the Accounting Standards.

Internal Financial Control

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed. The internal financial control of the company is adequate to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, timely preparation of reliable financial information, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, safeguarding of the assets, and that the business is conducted in an orderly and efficient manner.

Depository System

As the Members are aware, your Company?s shares are tradable compulsorily in Electronic Form and the Company has established connectivity with both the Depositories in the Country i.e., NSDL and CDSL. In view of the various advantages offered by the Depository System, Members are requested to avail of the facility of dematerialization of the Company?s shares on either of the aforesaid Depositories.

Code of Conduct

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct, which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all Employees in the course of day-to-day business operations of the Company. A copy of the Certificate of Compliance thereof is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure ‘IV?.

Secretarial Standards

The Directors state that the applicable secretarial standards i.e., SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meeting of the Board of Directors? and ‘Meeting of General Meeting, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

Listing Of Shares on The Stock Exchange

The Company?s equity shares are listed on Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. business responsibility & sustainability report (BRSR)

The Business Responsibility & Sustainability Reporting as required by regulation 34(2) (f) of the SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirement) regulations, 2015 is not applicable to Corporate Governance & Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency. We ensure that we evolve & follow the corporate governance guidelines & best practices sincerely to boost long-term shareholder value legally, ethically & sustainably. We consider it an inherent responsibility to disclose timely and accurate information regarding its operations and performance. We also endeavour to maximize shareholders? value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions. During year, our company is Listed on Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), by virtue of Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions as specified in regulation 17 to 27 and Clause (b) to (i) and (t) of sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V is not applicable to the company.

Education, Training and Development

In an ever-changing and fast-paced corporate world, training and development is an indispensable function and management of Le Merite believes that training presents a prime opportunity to expand the knowledge base of all employees. A structured training and development program is organized for employees to have consistent experience and background knowledge. We encourage a culture of continual learning among employees through various Training & development sessions within the organization. Le Merite team always focus on producing targeted and tangible results for the business, treating it seriously and considering it a capital investment and making it results-driven. The results from our training and development initiatives have been very positive and clearly presented the enhanced productivity, efficiency & effectiveness.

Board Policies

We seek to promote and follow the highest level of ethical standards in all our business transactions guided by our value system. The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 mandate the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. The Corporate Governance policies are available on the Company?s website, at www.lemeriteexports.com The policies are reviewed periodically by the board and updated as needed.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The brief outline of the CSR policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year are set out in Annexure ‘V? of this report in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. This Policy is available on the Company?s website at www.lemeriteexports.com.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) / Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Certification

Regulation 17(8) of the Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements formulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the CEO/CFO certification is not applicable to your Company as it is an SME Listed Entity.

Green Initiative

The MCA had undertaken the Green Initiative in Corporate Governance by allowing paperless compliances by companies through electronic mode. We request all the shareholders to support the ‘Green Initiative? of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Company?s continuance towards greener environment by enabling the service of the Annual Report, AGM Notice and other documents electronically to your email address registered with your Depository Participant/ Registrar and Share Transfer Agent. The Company appeals to you, its Shareholders, who are yet to register the E-mail addresses that they take necessary steps for registering the same so that you can also become a part of the initiative and contribute towards a greener environment.

Familiarization programmer for Independent Director:

The Company proactively keeps its directors informed of the activities of the Company, its Management and operations and provides an overall industry perspective as well as issues being faced by the industry.

Board Evaluation:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the performance evaluation of the chairman and Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors in their separate Meeting also reviewed the performance of the Board as whole. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has defined the evaluation criteria and procedure for the performance evaluation of the Board of Directors The Boards functioning was evaluated on various aspects, including inter alia degree of fulfilment of key responsibilities, Board structure and Composition, effectiveness of Board process, information and functioning. The Directors were evaluated on aspects such as attendance and contribution at Board/ Committee Meetings and guidance /support to the Management outside Board/Committee Meetings. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on key aspects of his role, including setting the strategic agenda of the Board and encouraging active engagement of all Board Members. Evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the director being evaluated.

Prevention of Insider Trading:

The board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirement of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company as well as consequences of violation. The Policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure the reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standard of dealing in the Company?s Shares. The insider trading Policy of the Company covering the code of practices and procedures for fair disclosures of unpublished price-sensitive information and the code of conduct for the prevention of Insider Trading is available on the website: www.lemeriteexports.com

Other Disclosures

a. The Company does not have any scheme or provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees/ Directors or by trustees for the benefit of employees/ Directors;

b. The Company has not issued equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

c. The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares/ESOP/ RSUs to its directors or employees; and

d. There was no revision of financial statements and the Board?s report of the Company during the year under review.

Acknowledgement

Your directors wish to thank the Shareholders, Clients, Bankers and Stakeholders at large for their continued support during the year. Your directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for the dedication and commitment of the Employees at all levels.